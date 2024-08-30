Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Rocking Rakesh to Sonia Akula; list of confirmed contestants

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will premiere on the Star Maa channel on September 1 at 7 p.m.. The reality program will be accessible to watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Confirmed Contestant List: As the big premiere of Telugu TV's most popular and followed reality program Bigg Boss Telugu's new season, Season 8, approaches, the housemates' finalised names are making the rounds on the internet. Bigg Boss Telugu 8 premieres on the Star Maa channel on September 1 at 7 p.m.. The reality program will be accessible to watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform.

    Akkineni Nagarjuna will host the eighth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The new season runs for 100 days and promises 'limitless pleasure.' According to reports, the first episode would feature about 14 housemates entering the newly created Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

    Along with the other announced participants for the next season, the latest additions include Jabardasth star, comedian Rocking Rakesh, and aspiring actress Sonia Akula. According to reports, both have been verified, and the program producers have sent out confirmation emails. Their AVs and introduction will be filmed on August 31.

    Bigg Boss Telugu: 8 Confirmed Contestants List
    Shekar Basha, social media personality Bezawada Bebakka, dancer and aspiring actress Nainika, actor-producer Aditya Om, model Dr Ravi Teja, filmmaker-actor Parameshwar, Khayyum Ali, anchor Soumya Rao, playback singer Saketh, Abhinav Naveen, and Abhiram Varma, among others, have been confirmed for the upcoming season. 

