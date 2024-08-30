Shah Rukh Khan to Juhi Chawla: Richest Indian stars with net worth

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is the richest Indian star and stands with Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and other rich people. His net worth is Rs 7,300 crore.
Actress Juhi Chawla is second on this list and has a net worth of Rs 4600 crore.
Hrithik Roshan is ranked third, with a net worth of Rs 2000 crore, and his athleisure brand, HRX's earrings contribute to his net worth.
Amitabh Bachchan and his family rank fourth, with a combined net worth of Rs 1600 crore.
Karan Johar is in fifth place with a net worth of Rs 1400 crore, primarily due to his film production company Dharma Productions.