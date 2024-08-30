Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan to Juhi Chawla: Richest Indian stars with net worth

Image credits: X

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the richest Indian star and stands with Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and other rich people. His net worth is Rs 7,300 crore.

Image credits: Social Media

Juhi Chawla

Actress Juhi Chawla is second on this list and has a net worth of Rs 4600 crore. 

Image credits: Social Media

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is ranked third, with a net worth of Rs 2000 crore, and his athleisure brand, HRX's earrings contribute to his net worth.

Image credits: instagram

Bachchan family

Amitabh Bachchan and his family rank fourth, with a combined net worth of Rs 1600 crore.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is in fifth place with a net worth of Rs 1400 crore, primarily due to his film production company Dharma Productions.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One