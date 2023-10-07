Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Vichitra's remarks spark heated clash with Jovika Vijaykumar; mother offers support

    Intense clash between Bigg Boss Tamil 7 contestants Jovika and Vichitra over education sparks support from Jovika's mother, Vanitha Vijaykumar. She emphasizes her daughter's achievements and struggles.

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 made its grand premiere last Sunday, featuring 18 contestants who entered the house. This season has garnered even more excitement among dedicated Bigg Boss fans due to some intriguing changes. Notably, there are now two separate homes, new rules, and two nominations, all within the very first week. The charismatic Kamal Haasan has resumed his role as the host for Bigg Boss Tamil 7.

    The season kicked off with a bang, immediately diving into drama, conflicts, and challenges. One of the most intense altercations that left the audience speechless was a recent clash between competitors Jovika and Vichitra. This heated argument erupted when Vichitra expressed her views on the significance of education in life. Unfortunately, Jovika, the youngest contestant in the house, perceived the remark as a personal attack.

    Vanitha Vijaykumar, Jovika's mother and a former participant of Bigg Boss Tamil, took to Twitter to voice her support for her daughter. She tweeted, "In #BiggBoss7tamil, let her play her game; she's already a winner for me, and I couldn't be prouder. #Jovika 's mother Vanitha Vijaykumar." The actress-YouTuber further emphasized the point by saying, "But is it the end for those who cannot complete their education because they are unable to cope with the education system pressures? FYI she is not from a rich family, I have struggled to make ends meet on a day-to-day basis facing family situations, etc (sic)." 

    Vanitha highlighted Jovika's flourishing acting career and the fact that she has already signed two films, one in Tamil and one in Telugu. She commended Jovika for her maturity at such a young age and made it abundantly clear that her daughter is actively involved in paid endeavors, just like anyone else.

     

     

     

    The confrontation between Jovika and Vichitra has ignited the interest of viewers to an incredible degree. The heated debate between them on the value of education from yesterday's episode caused quite a stir. Jovika, feeling agitated by Vichitra's moral policing, passionately justified her stance and urged Vichitra not to delve into her personal life. The argument escalated, especially when Jovika was selected as the spokesperson due to Vichitra's difficulty in speaking Tamil correctly.

    Vanitha Vijaykumar shared a video on her Twitter page, showcasing her daughter Jovika practicing a Tamil speech. This video has gone viral, primarily due to Vichitra's comments about Jovika's education. In a parting note, Vanitha posted, "PS #jovika FATHER SENT THIS TO ME NOW TO UPLOAD. Parents know what's best for their children… you take care of yours, and behave accordingly… #MYOB #jovika #biggboss7tamil @jovika_vijaykumar @ikamalhaasan SAAAR ARAMBIKLANGALA." This tweet underscores the importance of parental support and the right to make decisions for one's own family.

     

     

     

