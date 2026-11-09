Bigg Boss Tamil 10 witnessed a shocking double eviction during its Diwali weekend episode. Find out why Akshitha Ashok and Asmitha Neelamegam left the house and how Avinash escaped elimination.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 has yet again shocked the audience with its latest developments in the weekend. While the housemates were trying to get their head around new dynamics, the Diwali weekend came with a twist of double evictions. Akshitha Ashok and Asmitha Neelamegam were reportedly evicted during week 9.

This has come as a shock, especially since many people have been following Akshitha's journey along with her brothers Avinash. The eviction of two housemates is bound to make things much more competitive moving forward.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Akshitha And Asmitha Get Evicted During Week 9

It was reportedly revealed during the November 8 weekend episode that Akshitha and Asmitha were evicted. This week there were 8 housemates up for eviction which included Akshitha, Asmitha, Avinash, Jason, Muniyamma, Muthazhagi, Prithivinath and Vinoth Babu.

Avinash was lucky enough to have Jason Kaushi who did not get evicted. He used his special benefit to save Avinash from getting evicted.

Akshitha's Exit Marks End Of An Historic Sibling Partnership

Akshitha's eviction is a huge moment for her as she entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house as a wildcard with her brother Avinash Ashok. They became the first ever siblings to enter the Tamil version of Bigg Boss.

Although Akshitha is out of the game, Avinash is still in the competition. It will be interesting to see if he survives.

Shathiga And Avinash Shine In Academy Task

During the BB The Great Thirundungada Academy task, Shathiga and Avinash performed the best. However TTF Vasan and Dhanya performed the worst and were locked away.

With two evictions and new task drama, Bigg Boss Tamil 10 looks set to be another exciting week.