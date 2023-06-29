Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Bebika Dhurve betrayed by Manisha Rani, false narrative takes center stage

    Bebika Dhurve faces backstab by friend Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT as false narrative creates heated argument, ending their friendship. Intense dynamics and controversies unfold as Bebika strives to navigate the challenges alone. Stay tuned for her game strategy and resilience

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Bebika Dhurve has been making waves in the current season of Bigg Boss OTT, captivating audiences with her entertaining presence inside the house. She has garnered attention for her strong friendships, unwavering convictions, and fearless personality, quickly becoming a favorite among viewers. However, as is the nature of the Bigg Boss house, known for its controversies and confrontations, Bebika has recently found herself facing an unexpected betrayal from her close friend, Manisha Rani, leading to the dissolution of their friendship.

    In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, Bebika attempted to address misunderstandings that had arisen between her and Manisha in previous episodes. According to Bebika, she felt that Manisha had been influenced by other housemates and no longer wanted to be her friend. Bebika made an effort to explain her side of the story to Manisha, but instead of understanding, Manisha responded with aggression and began arguing with Bebika. During their heated exchange, Manisha resorted to creating a false narrative to tarnish Bebika's image, causing chaos in the house.

    ALSO READ: Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan's film LEAKED online for free download, check details

    Bebika expressed her disappointment, noting that Manisha was attempting to play the role of a diplomat. As Manisha continued to shout at her, Bebika remarked, "Now she has started her game," as she noticed the change in Manisha's mindset and her efforts to form a group against her. Bebika found this behavior inappropriate and tried to address the issue, but Manisha escalated the situation by making false allegations against Bebika, leading to the breakdown of their friendship within the house.

    Now, it will be intriguing to see how Bebika navigates the Bigg Boss house on her own, standing up against unwarranted attacks. As she forges ahead independently, it remains to be seen what updates will unfold in the coming episodes. Stay tuned to witness Bebika's journey as she faces new challenges and strives to assert herself amidst the dynamics of the

