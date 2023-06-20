Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve shares details behind 'overnight' exit from Bhagya Lakshmi

In a recent twist of developments, a well-known TV actor Bebika Dhurve, known for her performances in a popular Indian television serial, Bhagya Lakshmi, did several shocking revelations related to her overnight exit from the Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare starrer popular television serial that airs on Zee TV.

Bebika Dhurve has raised the level of entertainment. With her bold and confident aura, she is making her way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with her strong and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. The actress entered season 2 of the show as a contestant. Before becoming part of BB, she is well-known for her finesse-filled and brilliant performance portrayal of Devika Oberoi's character in one of the famous daily soaps, Bhagya Lakshmi.

Bebika gave her heart, body and soul to her role, because of which the actress became a household name. However, after being a pivotal and key part of the show for months, she was suddenly not seen in any episodes and her absence was felt by audiences as well.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Palak Purswani strategically collects maximum BB currency from ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev

But, in a recent episode of the much-awaited popular and controversial reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, she revealed the reason behind her unexpected ouster and disappearance from the show. She also did open up about her mental health condition during that phase.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is taking its pace. The show is all set to amplify the entertainment, drama, controversies, spice, masala, quarrels, and catfights to serve the audience with engrossed and thought-provoking content. And as the recent episode of BB went on air, it grabbed all the eyeballs and minds over Bebika's past story about the reason behind her leaving her past show and also what suddenly happened to her that she became forced to leave the show. The actress opened up to her new besties and fellow housemates in the house that she got disrespected and insulted by the co-stars.

Not only these, but she also got so mentally disturbed by facing such unworthy behaviour towards her, which affected the actress to the point that she made the tough decision of leaving one of her career's big projects halfway, which also resulted in such a long break from the small screen.

But now she is inside the house of Bigg Boss and catching a lot of eyeballs from the audience and is making her fanbase even vast with her real personality, which shows that the actress has evolved from a difficult time, which one can also easily observe in her matured decisions and how she take stands in the house.

Meanwhile, one of the participants, Pooja Bhatt, has labelled actress Bebika Dhurve as a strong woman. These words from the contender show that Bebika now holds a strong aura of thoughts, mindset, and evolved decisions. It is all a resemblance of great learning from past happenings in life, which will surely take her a long way in this show. So for more updates, stay tuned.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt talks about overcoming alcohol, other addictions; read details