Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Palak Purswani strategically collects maximum BB currency from ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev

Palak Purswani, who has been part of shows like Splitsvilla 7 and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has given everything to the characters she portrays, and her nuanced expressions are what have grabbed the attention of the vast audience, and they can't help but drool over them

The actress is also known for her glam and beauty, and for sure, her fan following is immense. The actress surely made a blockbuster entry into the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Palak, who has made her fans across the nation with her fabulous acting skills, is praised by all for her outstanding stints on several television shows, and after delivering some of the most highly appreciated power-packed performances, Palak has made a mind to enter the controversial house of Bigg Boss. Palak entered the house very enthusiastically and started bonding with people so well, she gelled up with everyone in the house in a few hours. The diva was eliminated by the audience on her first day according to the final verdict of the audience. But Bigg Boss gave her a chance to prove herself and turn the table around and make a place in the house.

Palak was told to collect 30K BB currency from the other contestants, to not get evicted and to stay in the house. As Palak gelled up with the other contestants and they could see a real side of her from the start itself, they helped her to remain in the house. Few of them have their BB currency to her, to help her stay in. In the end, when she had a shortage of 10k BB currency, that’s when Palak used her mind strategically and convinced her ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev to give 10K BB currency, which is the most contributed in the house. That’s how Palak completed her task effortlessly.

However, her entry in the Bigg Boss OTT is creating a lot of buzz among the viewers and what she has in her case to deliver to her fans, it will be very interesting to see her persona inside the house as everyone has just seen her mostly on screens. More updates are expected to arrive soon, so stay tuned.