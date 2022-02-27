Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show?

The Bigg Boss Non-stop has 17 contestants locked in the house. The show will be stream on Disney+ Hotstar throughout the day, every day. The premiere on Saturday disclosed the whole lineup of contestants, with Nagarjuna ensuring that two episodes will entertain the audiences every day.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Mumaith Khan, Mahesh Vitta and Ashu Reddy were presented as the first three contestants of the show. Choreographer Nataraj, who last appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, has also entered the house. Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Ariyana Glory was introduced as the 4th Bigg Boss Non-Stop competitor.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Akhil Sarthak was also in the house, he entered with a song performance. Nagarjuna showed him the Bigg Boss Non-stop trophy during his entry, asking him to win it this time. Hamida joined the stage with a shirt host Nagarjuna had gifted him in Bigg Boss 5.

Nagarjuna welcomed Ajay Kathurvar as the first ‘challenger’ and actress Bindu Madhavi too entered the house as a ‘challenger contestant’. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 fame Tejaswi Madivada is back as the next ‘warrior’ contestant of the season. BB Telugu 5 fame Sarayu entered the show, while actress-producer Mithraaw Sharma entered as the season's next ‘challenger’ contestant.

Controversial anchor Shiva wants to show the audience a different side to himself. He too, entered Bigg Boss Non-Stop as one of the challengers. Actor Mithraaw Sharma also entered as a ‘challenger’, as did Shree Rapaka, sportsman and an actor, social media personality Sravanthi Chokarapu, RJ Chaitu and Anil Rathod.