Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Wild card entry Abhishek Sreekumar gets maximum nomination vote from housemates



The first nomination took place after the entry of six new wild card entries in the Bigg Boss house. The bigg boss conducted open nimination to show the heat of the competition. Around 9 contested were nominated for the eviction process this week. Meanhile, the wild card entry Abhishek Sreekumar along with Jaanmoni Das received highest votes.

Sreeerekha, Rishi, Nora, Sreethu, Saranya, Ansiba and Jinto also got nominated. Jinto was direct nominated by the power team. The Den team nominated each other very impressingly. Among the newcomers, Abhishek Sreekumar was the only one who got a nomination.

Sreerekha - 2 votes

Rishi - 2 votes

Nora - 2 votes

Sreethu - 2 votes

Saranya - 3 votes

Ansiba - 6 votes

Abhishek Sreekumar - 9 votes

Jaanmoni Das - 9 votes

Jinto - Power Room Nomination

At the same time, Bigg Boss Malayalam season six has selected the new captain this week. Despite criticism from other participants in the house, the Tunnel team, who won this week's power assignment, named Jasmine as the new captain of the house.