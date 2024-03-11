Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Tussle begins over captaincy; First promo gives a glimpse (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: The first promo video from the Bigg Boss house was released and showcased intense competition and dramatic moments over the captaincy.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 started on March 10 (Sunday) with much fanfare. There are 19 contestants including two commoners in the house. The promo released by Asianet for the second day suggests that things are heating up on the second day. 

    Also read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who are the 19 contestants in Mohanlal's show? Check

    This season, the concept of captaincy holds significant power, implying that Bigg Boss may not allow contestants to choose their initial captain as in previous seasons. It appears that all 19 contestants will need to compete against each other and actively engage in the game to earn the captaincy. The task assigned for that was revealed in the promo, showcasing intense competition and dramatic moments. Ratheesh Kumar appears notably angry in the promo, igniting anticipation among Bigg Boss fans for an intense battle right from the second day of the season.

    At the same time, the promo hints that Ratheesh Kumar is having a fight with Rocky. Asi Rocky is a contestant who has created a curiosity among the audience right from the start. A tattoo artist, he is also known as a kickboxing champion and rider.

    The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. The winner of the season will take home the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is set to broadcast on the Asianet channel, airing on weekdays at 9:30 pm and weekends at 9 pm. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the episodes on Disney Plus Hotstar.

    Saranya Anand, Suresh Menon, Arjun Syam Gopan, Norah Muskaan, Gabri Jose, Apsara, Sreerekha, Ratheesh Kumar, Jaanmoni Das, Sreethu Krishnan, Sijo John, Asi Rocky, Rishi S Kumar, Jasmin Jaffar, Yamuna Rani, Jinto and Ansiba Hassan have entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 house. Remin Bai, who works as a physical education teacher, and Nishana, who is a homemaker, are the two commoner contestants.
     

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 2:31 PM IST
