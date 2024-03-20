Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted?

    The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. 

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted? rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 has seen a lot of turmoil since it was announced. The popular reality show now features 19 candidates, each of which brings a unique character. The second nomination in the House took place on Monday.

    Around 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination in the second week including Reshmin Bhai, Suresh Menon, Sijo, Rishi S Kumar, Asi Rocky, Noorah, Nishana, and Jinto. Meanwhile, Apsara has been selected as the new captain of Bigg Boss on Sunday (March 17). 

    As per recent statistics on Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote, Rishi has received the most votes, followed by Sijo. However, Suresh, Nishana, and Norah are in danger.  Nishana has earned the fewest votes so far, prompting reports of her elimination. While the official results have yet to be announced, it will be intriguing to see how voting trends shift in the following days and who is ousted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 in the second week. Contestants are preparing themselves for the potential departure of their fellow housemates, while viewers eagerly anticipate the outcome of the elimination process.

    The first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 took place on Sunday (March 17) as contestant Ratheesh Kumar bid farewell from the house. The Malayalam actor and host Mohanlal announced the name of the evicted contestant. The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. 

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kanguva: OTT rights of Suriya starrer bagged by THIS platform; Check rkn

    Kanguva: OTT rights of Suriya starrer bagged by THIS platform; Check

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report RBA

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report

    Here what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH RBA

    Here's what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH

    Abraham Ozler: Malayalam crime thriller starring Jayaram starts streaming on THIS platform rkn

    Abraham Ozler: Malayalam crime thriller starring Jayaram starts streaming on THIS platform

    Here what happened when Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried to touch Karan Johar's feet in public-WATCH RBA

    Here's what happened when Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried to touch Karan Johar's feet in public-WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-89 March 20 2024 check todays prize money, winning ticket and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-89 March 20 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Prime Video Event 2024: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonakshi Sinha and others attend red carpet in style ATG

    Prime Video Event 2024: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonakshi Sinha and others attend red carpet in style

    Sports ISL 2023-24: Adrian Luna's potential return a boost for Kerala Blasters FC in the playoff race osf

    ISL 2023-24: Adrian Luna's potential return a boost for Kerala Blasters FC in the playoff race

    Wary of Taliban whiplash, Pakistan scurries to Saudi Arabia for help

    Wary of Taliban whiplash, Pakistan scurries to Saudi Arabia for help

    Lok Sabha election 2024: 'BJP may continue their failed attempts to woo me back' says KS Eshwarappa vkp

    Lok Sabha election 2024: ‘BJP may continue their failed attempts to woo me back’ says KS Eshwarappa

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon