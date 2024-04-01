Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: New power team comes to rule in house; Check

    Mohanlal addressed concerns about the power team's effectiveness suggesting the addition of another member from the contestants.  Saranya, Yamuna, and Arjun emerged as the nominees.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, the second power team of the house has been declared on Sunday( March 31). Earlier Jinto and Resmin were selected for the power team. Later, Arjun also joined the power team.

    The partnership of Jinto and Resmin has been marred by discord, leading to ridicule from fellow contestants. Jinto's reference drew criticism from fellow contestants, while Resmin garnered applause for her approach. 

    Mohanlal addressed concerns about the power team's effectiveness suggesting the addition of another member from the contestants. Later, Mohanlal initiated a selection process wherein each of the three teams nominated a member. Saranya, Yamuna, and Arjun emerged as the nominees.

    The power team then had the authority to select one among them and selected Arjun as the newest member of the power team. Meanwhile, Jaanmoni Das was crowned as the new captain of the house this week. The Malayalam Bigg Boss Season 6 was started on March 10 with superstar Mohanlal as the host.

