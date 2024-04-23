Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: 12 contestants nominated for this week's eviction; Check

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: 12 contestants were nominated for this week's eviction except captain and power team.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 has created excitement among spectators, with 12 contestants nominated for eviction in week seven. Ansiba, Abhishek, Arjun, Jinto, Nandana, Nora, Apsara, Resmin, Abhishek, Sai, Jasmin, and Sibin were nominated for this week's eviction. All the contestants except the captain and power team have entered this week's nomination.

    Ansiba got the highest votes with 10 followed by Abhishek. Jasmin, Sai, and Abhishek Sreekumar were directly nominated last week.

    Meanwhile, Pooja Krishna, one of the wild card entries, went for medical treatment last day. She reportedly left the show owing to health issues, notably back problems that necessitated medical attention. She had previously been bedridden due to a disc problem, so this isn't her first experience. The recurrence of the agony has forced her to leave the show to seek medical attention.

    At the same time, Sreethu was crowned as the new captain of the house on Saturday.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
