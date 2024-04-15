Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jinto named house captain for sixth week

    Jinto, Gabri, Sreethu, Abhishek K, Sreerekha, and Nandana competed for the captaincy. Host Mohanlal announced the results on the day of the Vishu celebration.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season has selected their new captain for the sixth week. The voting to select the captain was held on Friday. Jinto has been selected as the new captain of the house.

    Jinto, Gabri, Sreethu, Abhishek K, Sreerekha, and Nandana competed for the captaincy. The voting was held two days ago, however, the results were not announced. Mohanlal announced the results on the day of the Vishu celebration.

    Jinto won the captaincy with 11 votes followed by Gabri with 4 votes, Sreethu with 2, and Abhishek with 2 votes. Meanwhile, the show has canceled last week's eviction due to the Vishu celebration.

    Bigg Boss has celebrated Vishu with great favor with dance and excitement. Host Mohanlal entered the house to join in the festivities with the housemates. Later, Mohanlal extended Vishu Kainetam to each housemate personally.

