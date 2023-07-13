Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind announce about their second child

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind who became a couple during Bigg Boss Malayalam's first season are now going to welcome their second child, after their first daughter, Nilu. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are a popular celebrity couple famous for the Bigg Boss Malayalam. The couple took to social media to announce a piece of exciting news for their fans. They made a post on Instagram with a picture of themselves and their daughter Nila. The news is that they welcoming another member into their family.

Pearle Maaney, who is very active on social media, announcing her pregnancy with their second child, wrote on the Instagram post, “Le’ Nila: Ammede vayattilu Kunju Vava.. Daddyde vayattilu Dosa ..We are happy to share this beautiful News with you… we are expecting baby No.2.. Need all your blessings. #3monthspregnant.”

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind’s journey from Bigg Boss

The couple first met as contestants on the reality TV show Bigg Boss Malayalam in 2018. During their time on the show, their friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship, and they became one of the most loved pairs on the show. Pearle Maaney made her mark as the impressive second runner-up, while Srinish secured the notable fourth position in the reality show’s first season.

After the show ended, Pearle and Srinish continued their relationship outside the house. They were open about their love for each other and often shared adorable pictures and moments on social media, which endeared them to their fans.

In 2019, Pearle and Srinish got engaged in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony later that year. Their wedding was a grand affair and was attended by many prominent personalities from the film industry. Pearle gave birth to their first daughter Nilu Srinish on March 20, 2021.

