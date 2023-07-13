Anupar Kher's 539th film announcement: Fans reminded of Amrish Puri's Mogambo by the look

Anupam Kher just announced the new look for his upcoming 539th film. Fans are excited by his new look and are finds similarities with Amrish Puri's character, Mogambo in Mr. India. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Anupam Kher just revealed the look for his 539th film on Instagram. This actor who has also been part of international projects, is known for his versatility and impactful performances. Fans are intrigued by the first look of this new project, which is still unnamed. Fans are hit by nostalgia as they are relating this look with Amrish Puri villainous role of Mogambo in the Anil Kapoor and Sri Devi starrer film ‘Mr. India’.

Anupam Kher’s new look

The veteran actor has several critically acclaimed roles, in movies like ‘Saaransh’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ and ‘Kashmir Files’. His unwavering passion for the craft continues to captivate audiences. Today the actor took to Instagram to announce, his 539th movie, calling it India’s biggest multi-language fantasy film.

The first look features him sitting on a snake throne in a colourful ethnic priest-like attire with jewels around his neck and holding a spear in his hand. He wrote on Instagram, “ANNOUNCEMENT: My 539th film is! not based on mythology or any of our great epics. But certainly India’s biggest Multi-language fantasy film and you know the subject very well. The makers will announce the details on the 24th of August! In the meantime, you can share your guesses with me!!! Jai Ho! #539th #Film #Fantasy (sic).”

Soon after, there were comments from fans, like “Amresh puri ki yaad a gai”, “Mogambo Khush Hua”, “Mogambo sequel” and others.

Anupam Kher’s other projects

Anupam Kher will also be seen playing Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th project. A few days back he dropped a video of himself as Tagore, looking unrecognizable. The actor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring Tagore to life on the big screen in his Instagram post and assured his fans to share more information about the film soon. However, there has been a lot of discussion regarding him playing the role of our National Anthem’s composer.

