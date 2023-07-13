Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anupar Kher's 539th film announcement: Fans reminded of Amrish Puri's Mogambo by the look

    Anupam Kher just announced the new look for his upcoming 539th film. Fans are excited by his new look and are finds similarities with Amrish Puri's character, Mogambo in Mr. India. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Anupam Kher just revealed the look for his 539th film on Instagram. This actor who has also been part of international projects, is known for his versatility and impactful performances. Fans are intrigued by the first look of this new project, which is still unnamed. Fans are hit by nostalgia as they are relating this look with Amrish Puri villainous role of Mogambo in the Anil Kapoor and Sri Devi starrer film ‘Mr. India’.

    Anupam Kher’s new look

    ALSO READ: Hi Nanna: Mrunal Thakur, Nani's family entertainer to hit theatres on THIS date

    The veteran actor has several critically acclaimed roles, in movies like ‘Saaransh’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ and ‘Kashmir Files’. His unwavering passion for the craft continues to captivate audiences. Today the actor took to Instagram to announce, his 539th movie, calling it India’s biggest multi-language fantasy film.

    The first look features him sitting on a snake throne in a colourful ethnic priest-like attire with jewels around his neck and holding a spear in his hand. He wrote on Instagram, “ANNOUNCEMENT: My 539th film is! not based on mythology or any of our great epics. But certainly India’s biggest Multi-language fantasy film and you know the subject very well. The makers will announce the details on the 24th of August! In the meantime, you can share your guesses with me!!! Jai Ho! #539th #Film #Fantasy (sic).”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    Soon after, there were comments from fans, like “Amresh puri ki yaad a gai”, “Mogambo Khush Hua”, “Mogambo sequel” and others.

    Anupam Kher’s other projects

    Anupam Kher will also be seen playing Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th project. A few days back he dropped a video of himself as Tagore, looking unrecognizable. The actor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring Tagore to life on the big screen in his Instagram post and assured his fans to share more information about the film soon. However, there has been a lot of discussion regarding him playing the role of our National Anthem’s composer.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up shoot for ambitious show 'Citadel', says July 13 will always be special

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
