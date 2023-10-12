Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Pratham enters as special guest, assigns task to contestants

Bigg Boss season 10 on Colors Kannada gained excitement with Pratham's return from season 4 and MLA Pradeep Eshwar's special appearance, adding to viewership. Pratham played a stern role, maintaining discipline, surprising netizens, and elevating the episode's anticipation. The season remains captivating with its twists and guest appearances.

The ongoing Bigg Boss season 10 on Colors Kannada has injected excitement with the entry of a special guest. Pratham, who made a significant impact in season 4, has returned for this season, and this has contributed to increased viewership.

MLA Pradeep Eshwar was the first special guest this season and provided encouragement to the house contestants. Pratham, known for his dynamic presence, entered the house to coach the contestants and was warmly welcomed.

During Pratham's visit, those who spoke or acted out of line were asked to leave, and he applauded the participants, stating it was in recognition of his presence in this season.

Netizens were surprised to see Pratham in a stern role and commented on the episode's excellence and anticipation. The Bigg Boss season 10 continues to captivate audiences with its twists and special appearances.