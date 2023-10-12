Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Pratham enters as special guest, assigns task to contestants

    Bigg Boss season 10 on Colors Kannada gained excitement with Pratham's return from season 4 and MLA Pradeep Eshwar's special appearance, adding to viewership. Pratham played a stern role, maintaining discipline, surprising netizens, and elevating the episode's anticipation. The season remains captivating with its twists and guest appearances.

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Pratham enters as special guest, assigns task to contestants vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    The ongoing Bigg Boss season 10 on Colors Kannada has injected excitement with the entry of a special guest. Pratham, who made a significant impact in season 4, has returned for this season, and this has contributed to increased viewership.

    MLA Pradeep Eshwar was the first special guest this season and provided encouragement to the house contestants. Pratham, known for his dynamic presence, entered the house to coach the contestants and was warmly welcomed.

    During Pratham's visit, those who spoke or acted out of line were asked to leave, and he applauded the participants, stating it was in recognition of his presence in this season.

    Netizens were surprised to see Pratham in a stern role and commented on the episode's excellence and anticipation. The Bigg Boss season 10 continues to captivate audiences with its twists and special appearances.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to make appearance in India Vs Pakistan World Cup match RKK

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to make appearance in India Vs Pakistan World Cup match

    Why did Alia Bhatt threaten to block 'Jaideep Ahlawat's number post Raazi? Deets inside ATG

    Why did Alia Bhatt threaten to block 'Jaideep Ahlawat's number post Raazi? Deets inside

    Jada Pinkett finally talks about 'living' separately from husband Will Smith since 2016 - Know Details vma

    Jada Pinkett finally talks about 'living' separately from husband Will Smith since 2016 - Know Details

    'Sam Bahadur' poster OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before rugged avatar RKK

    'Sam Bahadur' poster OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before rugged avatar

    Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber faces backlash for 'Praying for Israel' caption on Gaza photo (Check out) RBA

    Israel-Hamas War: Justin Bieber faces backlash for 'Praying for Israel' caption on Gaza photo (Check out)

    Recent Stories

    What is fertility preservation? Know benefits of advancement in reproductive medicine and more RBA

    What is fertility preservation? Know benefits of advancement in reproductive medicine and more

    Kerala gold rate today Oct 12 2023 anr

    Kerala gold rate today: Price of one sovereign goes up by Rs 280; Check details

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to make appearance in India Vs Pakistan World Cup match RKK

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to make appearance in India Vs Pakistan World Cup match

    Why did Alia Bhatt threaten to block 'Jaideep Ahlawat's number post Raazi? Deets inside ATG

    Why did Alia Bhatt threaten to block 'Jaideep Ahlawat's number post Raazi? Deets inside

    ODI World Cup 2023: Took a leaf out of 'Universe Boss' Gayle's book, says Rohit Sharma after sixes record snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Took a leaf out of 'Universe Boss' Gayle's book, says Rohit Sharma after sixes record

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon