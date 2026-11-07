Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has delivered a strong start at the global box office, crossing Rs 200 crore in just two days. However, the film witnessed a dip in domestic collections on its second day

The box office journey of Ramayana: Part 1 continues to attract attention, with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer achieving an impressive domestic milestone shortly after its theatrical debut.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic collected approximately Rs 48.05 crore net in India on its second day, Friday, November 6, according to early estimates.

Although the film maintained a healthy collection, its earnings declined by around 25.9% compared to its opening-day figure of Rs 64.85 crore.

With Friday's numbers included, the film's total domestic net collection reached Rs 112.90 crore. Its India gross earnings stood at approximately Rs 134.80 crore.

Hindi Version Remains The Biggest Contributor To Box Office Earnings

The Hindi-language version continued to account for the largest share of Ramayana's domestic business. However, the film's dubbed versions also contributed to its second-day performance.

The estimated language-wise collection on Friday was:

- Hindi: Rs 35.50 crore

- Kannada: Rs 5.15 crore

- Telugu: Rs 4.75 crore

- Tamil: Rs 1.50 crore

- Malayalam: Rs 1.15 crore

The Hindi version remained comfortably ahead of the other language releases, highlighting the film's strong appeal among Hindi-speaking audiences.

Its overseas performance has also added significantly to the overall numbers. The film reportedly collected around Rs 35 crore internationally on Day 2, taking its cumulative overseas gross to approximately Rs 86.25 crore.

As a result, Ramayana has accumulated an estimated worldwide gross of Rs 221.05 crore in its first two days.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Lead Nitesh Tiwari's Epic

Apart from its box office performance, Ramayana has drawn attention for its ensemble cast and ambitious cinematic scale.

Ranbir Kapoor portrays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Yash takes on the role of Ravana, with Ravi Dubey appearing as Lakshman and Sunny Deol portraying Hanuman.

The cast also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.