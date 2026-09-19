Makers of Atlee's upcoming film 'Raaka', starring Allu Arjun, have released a new mysterious teaser. The short promo teases a 'global triumph' but reveals little about the film's story, continuing to build curiosity around the much-awaited project.

Filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film ‘Raaka’, starring Allu Arjun, has got a new update, and the makers are keeping things mysterious. The team unveiled a short promotional teaser on Friday, giving fans another glimpse into the much-awaited project.

The teaser did not reveal much about the film or its story. Instead, the makers shared a cryptic message that read, “Get ready to witness a global triumph.” The tagline further added, “Beyond what seemed possible. We dared to imagine. We dared to achieve. Raaka: A global triumph.” Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

Building Curiosity with Cryptic Updates

The new teaser comes a day after the makers shared another mysterious video featuring only the digits “37”, leaving fans guessing about its meaning. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

While details about the film’s story, shooting locations and scale of production are still under wraps, the makers have continued to build curiosity around ‘Raaka’ through such updates. Earlier this year, the first-look poster of the film also grabbed attention. It showed Allu Arjun in a very different look, with a clawed hand partly covering his face. He was seen looking straight into the camera, with kohl-lined eyes, a receding hairline, and a thick grey moustache and beard.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Raaka’ marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a key role.

Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which was released in 2024. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, was last seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. (ANI)