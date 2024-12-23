Bigg Boss 18: Who is FAKE? Who will win? Digvijay Rathee drops major HINT; read on

Digvijay Rathee revealed secrets about Bigg Boss 18 home dynamics, hinting to Vivian Dsena as a possible winner, and discussed phoney connections and true friendships in the house.

Bigg Boss 18: Who is FAKE? Who will win? Digvijay Rathee drops major HINT; read on
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

Despite being ousted from Bigg Boss 18, Digvijay Rathee is creating news and trending on social media. In a recent post-eviction interview, he provided details about the house dynamics and hinted at the season's likely winner. His remarks regarding other candidates, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, have caused fan debate.

The circumstances surrounding Rathee's removal have astounded many, including housemates, host Salman Khan, and his devoted fan following. As the dust settles on Rathee's leave, fans are anxious to hear his thoughts on his time in the house, the winner, and his connections with the other candidates.

Fake Relationships Within the House

Rathee opened out on the nature of relationships in the Bigg Boss house during his exit interview. He added, "I've spent 48 days in the house. I had already said that I cannot force relationships. But everyone in the home has formed phoney connections out of compulsion." This insight emphasises the difficulty of making true connections in a competitive setting.

Close bonds and friendships

Digvijay Rathee stated that he first developed a great relationship with Rajat Dalal, but as the game proceeded, he became discouraged by the changes. He became closer to Karan Veer Mehra, regularly engaging in lengthy discussions. Regarding Chum Darang, he stated that she is a close friend who would remain in his life. He also noted Chahat Pandey, saying that while they struggled to connect initially, they had significant chats in the end, and he thinks all three are amazing people.

Hints towards the Winner!

Rathee characterised his experience in the Bigg Boss house as the most painful 48 days of his life. While he complimented Chum, Karan, and Chahat as the greatest individuals in the house, he felt betrayed after being eliminated from the trophy race. He said Vivian Dsena would be the most likely winner since the show favours him. This statement was an oblique criticism of the show's apparent bias, calling into doubt the competition's impartiality.

As Bigg Boss 18 progresses, Digvijay Rathee's thoughts and clues regarding the likely winner add a fascinating layer to the ongoing season. Fans wonder how the dynamics will play out as the battle heats up, and who will eventually take home the prized trophy.

