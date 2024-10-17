Bigg Boss 18: "Teen Din Se Potty Bhi Nahi...": Shrutika Arjun breaks down over food shortage

In Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika Arjun breaks down over severe food shortages, highlighting the emotional and physical toll on contestants as tensions rise.

In the second week of Bigg Boss, the pressure is mounting as contestants grapple with a severe lack of food. Tensions reached a breaking point during a recent episode when Shrutika Arjun was seen in tears while confiding in fellow contestant Shehzada Dhami.

The emotional moment unfolded as Shrutika opened up about the struggles she has faced due to the ongoing food scarcity. She revealed that for three consecutive days, the contestants had been deprived of adequate meals. This situation has taken a toll on her health, leading to physical discomfort. “Khana nahi khaya hai sahi se teen din se aur teen din se potty bhi nahi aaraha hai. Please Bigg Boss, Bahut bhukh lagi hai khana de do,” she pleaded, highlighting the dire circumstances.

As the days pass with minimal food, other contestants are also beginning to show signs of frustration and fatigue. The lack of nourishment has not only affected their physical well-being but is also causing emotional strain, resulting in conflicts and heightened tensions within the group.

Shrutika's emotional breakdown has resonated with viewers, as it sheds light on the harsh realities of living in the Bigg Boss house. Reflecting on her previous food habits, she regretted being picky about her meals outside the home. “"If food wasn't prepared to my satisfaction, I used to refuse it. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson about appreciating what I have,” she shared.

In a twist of strategy, Bigg Boss has placed the contestants in a dilemma, asking them to either nominate two individuals for jail or evict one contestant in exchange for ration. This decision could potentially impact alliances and create further rifts among housemates.

As the competition intensifies, viewers are left wondering how the contestants will navigate the challenges ahead and whether Shrutika will find the strength to endure this trying experience.

