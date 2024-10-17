Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: "Teen Din Se Potty Bhi Nahi...": Shrutika Arjun breaks down over food shortage

    In Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika Arjun breaks down over severe food shortages, highlighting the emotional and physical toll on contestants as tensions rise.

    Bigg Boss 18: "Teen Din Se Potty Bhi Nahi...": Shrutika Arjun breaks down over food shortage NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    In the second week of Bigg Boss, the pressure is mounting as contestants grapple with a severe lack of food. Tensions reached a breaking point during a recent episode when Shrutika Arjun was seen in tears while confiding in fellow contestant Shehzada Dhami.

    The emotional moment unfolded as Shrutika opened up about the struggles she has faced due to the ongoing food scarcity. She revealed that for three consecutive days, the contestants had been deprived of adequate meals. This situation has taken a toll on her health, leading to physical discomfort. “Khana nahi khaya hai sahi se teen din se aur teen din se potty bhi nahi aaraha hai. Please Bigg Boss, Bahut bhukh lagi hai khana de do,” she pleaded, highlighting the dire circumstances.

    As the days pass with minimal food, other contestants are also beginning to show signs of frustration and fatigue. The lack of nourishment has not only affected their physical well-being but is also causing emotional strain, resulting in conflicts and heightened tensions within the group.

    Shrutika's emotional breakdown has resonated with viewers, as it sheds light on the harsh realities of living in the Bigg Boss house. Reflecting on her previous food habits, she regretted being picky about her meals outside the home. “"If food wasn't prepared to my satisfaction, I used to refuse it. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson about appreciating what I have,” she shared.

    In a twist of strategy, Bigg Boss has placed the contestants in a dilemma, asking them to either nominate two individuals for jail or evict one contestant in exchange for ration. This decision could potentially impact alliances and create further rifts among housemates.

    As the competition intensifies, viewers are left wondering how the contestants will navigate the challenges ahead and whether Shrutika will find the strength to endure this trying experience.

    ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Gunratan Sadavarte exits house for THIS reason, not elimination

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black; shares adorable photos [PICTURES] ATG

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black; shares adorable photos [PICTURES]

    Sana Saeed aka choti Anjali from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' shares throwback photos from film set [PHOTOS] ATG

    Sana Saeed aka choti Anjali from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' shares throwback photos from film set [PHOTOS]

    Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena-Rajat Dalal get into heated argument after gas challenge, Read more NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena-Rajat Dalal get into heated argument after gas challenge, Read more

    Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil's Bougainvillea hits theatres, advance ticket sales at Rs 1.26 crores

    Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil's Bougainvillea hits theatres, advance ticket sales at Rs 1.26 crores

    Bougainvillea REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Fahadh Faasil-Kunchacko Boban's film worth the hype? RBA

    Bougainvillea REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Fahadh Faasil-Kunchacko Boban's film worth the hype?

    Recent Stories

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks ATG

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks

    Diwali 2024 When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars RBA

    When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna gcw

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black; shares adorable photos [PICTURES] ATG

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black; shares adorable photos [PICTURES]

    Woman journalist confronts Bihar cops over vehicle's missing number plate; fiery exchange goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Woman journalist confronts Bihar cops over vehicle's missing number plate; fiery exchange goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon