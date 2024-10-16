Bigg Boss 18: Gunratan Sadavarte exits house for THIS reason, not elimination

Since its premiere, Bigg Boss 18 has been in the spotlight, largely due to the dynamic personality of contestant Gunratan Sadavarte. The advocate has captivated audiences with his sharp wit and straightforward demeanor, quickly becoming a fan favorite. His entertaining antics and comedic timing have added a unique flavor to the show, making his presence unforgettable. However, his journey took an unexpected turn when he left the house—not due to elimination, but because of legal issues.

Legal Troubles Prompt Early Exit

Gunratan Sadavarte’s exit from Bigg Boss 18 stems from a pending case in the Bombay High Court. Despite making waves with his controversial remarks about prominent figures like Sharad Pawar, Dawood Ibrahim, and Uddhav Thackeray, it was a more pressing matter that led to his removal. According to updates from the 'Bigg Boss Tak' X page, the show's makers decided to pull him out after learning about his court obligations.

Reports indicate that Gunratan had filed an appeal regarding Maratha Reservation in the Bombay High Court. However, he failed to attend the scheduled hearing, leading the judge to express disappointment. Other lawyers informed the court of Gunratan's participation in Bigg Boss, highlighting his absence as unprofessional. Consequently, the hearing has been rescheduled for November 19, 2024.

Hope for a Return

Despite this sudden exit, insiders reveal that Gunratan is eager to return to Bigg Boss 18. A source close to the advocate mentioned that he would love the opportunity to make a comeback, underscoring his commitment to the show. His exit aired on October 15, 2024, and fans are already expressing their longing for his quick-witted commentary and engaging presence. Even host Salman Khan seemed to have developed a rapport with Gunratan, often playfully teasing him during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

As the drama unfolds, viewers are left wondering if Gunratan Sadavarte will return to the Bigg Boss stage, making this season even more thrilling.

