Bigg Boss 18: Bhumi Pednekar shows strong support for Chum Darang on the show

Bhumi Pednekar and Sanya Malhotra show strong support for Chum Darang, who's competing in Bigg Boss 18, as she reflects on her role in Badhai Do and the show's challenges.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has shown her unwavering support for her "Badhai Do" co-star Chum Darang, who is currently participating in the ongoing season of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 18". Chum, known for her role in the 2022 film Badhai Do, is gaining attention as a contestant on the show, and Bhumi has expressed her solidarity with her through an Instagram post.

In the heartfelt post, shared by Chum’s Instagram account, she reflected on her experience working on Badhai Do, a film that portrayed a lavender marriage between two individuals. She expressed her deep gratitude for being part of the project, acknowledging the talented team that made the movie a success. "Working with such a dedicated team was an enriching experience. I am truly thankful to everyone who believed in me and gave me this opportunity," Chum wrote, tagging the film’s production team.

The post continued, emphasizing the importance of the film’s message and how it resonated with her. She also took the opportunity to thank the director, producers, and writers who helped bring the story to life.

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra and Sunidhi Chauhan made special appearances on Bigg Boss 18. Sanya, in particular, showed her support for Chum, stating that she is rooting for her and hopes she wins the show. Sanya also shared her excitement about being on the Bigg Boss stage, eager to meet Chum in person.

On the show, the contestants are currently competing in a task called "Time God," where the housemates are collecting the most currency to become the next contender for the coveted title. Among the top contenders for this title are Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun.

