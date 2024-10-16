Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra evicted after his heated arguments with Chum Darang; Here's what we know

Avinash Mishra has been evicted from Bigg Boss 18 after a heated confrontation with Chum Darang, highlighting the show's escalating tensions among contestants.

Television actor Avinash Mishra, known for his participation in Bigg Boss 18, has been eliminated from the show due to his aggressive behavior. Reports indicate that tensions flared after an altercation between Avinash and fellow contestant Chum Darang. The incident escalated during a task where contestants had to decide whether to send two housemates to jail or evict one, leading to heated discussions and arguments.

A promo video of the upcoming episode showcases the intensity of the confrontation. In the clip, Avinash expresses frustration over being singled out, stating, "It’s always me who speaks up, kisi aur main dam nahi hai bolne ka." Chum responded sharply, “Tu sunega tab bolega na, tu sunega tab na sa*la,” which further ignited the conflict.

As the argument escalated, Avinash lost his temper and charged at Chum, prompting other contestants to intervene and separate them. The tension culminated in Bigg Boss announcing Avinash's elimination. The video also captures him hugging several housemates before leaving the house, marking a dramatic exit.

Avinash Mishra made his acting debut in 2017 with the TV show Sethji, where he played the role of Bajirao. He has since appeared in various popular shows, including Ishqbaaaz, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and more. His diverse roles have garnered him a dedicated fan base over the years.

Bigg Boss 18, which premiered on October 6, features a mix of celebrities and personalities from different fields, aiming to provide a fresh and engaging viewing experience. This season includes contestants like Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and others, creating a competitive atmosphere within the house.

Avinash's elimination highlights the show's unpredictable nature, and fans are left curious about how the remaining contestants will navigate the challenges ahead.

