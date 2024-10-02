Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik confirmed as the exciting second contestant after Nia Sharma

    The names of the contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are coming out one by one. After Nia Sharma, now the name of Alice Kaushik has also been confirmed. 

    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 8:39 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    Everyone is eagerly waiting for the start of Salman Khan's most controversial TV show Bigg Boss 18. Bigg Boss 18 is all set to hit the floors. The promos of the show have come out and now the names of the contestants are also being revealed one by one. Let us tell you that this season 17 contestants will participate in Salman Khan's reality show. The name of the first contestant, TV actress Nia Sharma, has been revealed. Now the name of the second confirmed contestant has come out and it is popular TV actress Alice Kaushik. Alice, who became famous with the TV show Pandya Store, is considered to be one of the hottest daughters-in-law of television.

    Alice Kaushik's name confirmed for Bigg Boss 18

    A source close to Bigg Boss 18 has confirmed that Alice Kaushik is entering the show. At the same time, let us tell you that Bharti Singh, Kashmera Shah, and Nia Sharma from Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment were recently seen in the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. During this, the show's host Rohit Shetty revealed the name of Nia Sharma. He had told them that she was going to Bigg Boss 18's house. Apart from Nia, the names of Alice Kaushik, Muskaan Bamne, Shahzada Dhami, Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Nyra Banerjee are also coming up. At present, the official list of confirmed contestants of the show has not been released by the makers.

    When will Bigg Boss 18 start

    The grand finale of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 is going to be held on Sunday, October 6. Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting for its start. Salman will host the show this time too, this has been confirmed after some promos that surfaced recently. This time the theme of the show is going to be Time's Tandav. In the show, Bigg Boss will be seen talking about the past, present, and future of the contestants. Bigg Boss 18 can be seen on Colors channel as well as OTT platform Jio Cinema.

