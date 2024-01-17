Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui holds Vicky Jain's collar shocking Ankita Lokhande and others; Read on

    In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Munawar Faruqui confronts Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's husband, in a heated task, resulting in a physical altercation. The promo sparks social media reactions, with viewers noting Munawar's repeated dialogue and criticizing Vicky's conduct

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions rise as stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and contestant Vicky Jain get into a heated altercation during a task. The incident, which unfolded during a torture task, saw Munawar holding Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky, by his collar, leaving everyone shocked.

    The promo released by Colors TV shows Munawar attempting to grab a bucket during the task, standing on a tree branch. Vicky, on the opposing team, takes the broom from Munawar's hand, sparking agitation from the comedian. Munawar berates Vicky, expressing concern that he could have fallen. This leads to a confrontation, with Munawar grabbing Vicky by the collar. Ankita Lokhande, witnessing the incident, urges Munawar to let go of Vicky, saying, "Chod Munna uska gala."

    Vicky retaliates, accusing Munawar of using women, further escalating the tension. Munawar responds with a threat, saying, "tereko tunnel tak chod ke aaunga." The promo has garnered attention on social media, with fans expressing mixed reactions.

    Some viewers note Munawar's repetitive use of the dialogue, "Ye har baar tunnel tak chhod ke aani waali dialogue maarta hai." Others criticize Vicky's behavior during the task, with one user stating, "The way Vicky and all performed with the other team, Vicky deserves this! Red chilli into their eyes and Bigboss didn’t say anything. Totally ridiculous."

    ALSO READ: Coachella 2024: AP Dhillon, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more to perform at music festival; read details

    Despite the animosity between Munawar and Vicky, Munawar shares a friendship with Vicky's wife, Ankita Lokhande. Recent conflicts between Ankita and Vicky regarding time spent with other individuals have added another layer of tension to the ongoing drama within the Bigg Boss house.

    As Bigg Boss 17 approaches its finale, speculation arises about the grand finale scheduled for January 28. However, there is no official announcement from Salman Khan's show regarding the finale date at this time.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
