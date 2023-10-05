Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 17: Shraddha Arya hints at Ankita Lokhande's entry confirmation; here's what she said

    Shraddha Arya's best wishes for Ankita Lokhande hint at her Big Boss 17 participation, though no official confirmation has been made.

    Bigg Boss 17: Shraddha Arya hints at Ankita Lokhande's entry confirmation; here's what she said SHG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 has garnered immense anticipation from the audience, with just 10 days remaining until the show kicks off. The promotional material for the show has piqued the interest of many. According to these promos, each contestant will receive unique treatment and face different challenges from Bigg Boss. The rumored list of contestants has been circulating on the internet, and one name that consistently pops up is Ankita Lokhande. It's rumored that she is a confirmed participant and will enter the show alongside her husband, Vicky Jain.

    While there hasn't been an official confirmation yet, it appears that Ankita's close friend, Shraddha Arya, may have indirectly confirmed the news. During an interaction with the paparazzi, Shraddha extended her best wishes to Ankita, which seemed to confirm her participation. The actress from Kundali Bhagya expressed, “I wish her all the best and I know she will rock it as she knows how to handle herself all my luck and love to her.” 

    Ankita and Shraddha share a long-standing friendship, having embarked on their respective journeys together through the reality show "India's Best Zee CineStars Ki Khoj" back in 2004.

    Following their initial venture, Ankita pursued her acting career with the renowned show "Pavitra Rishta," while Shraddha ventured into films, including appearances in Amitabh Bachchan's "Nishabd" and Shahid Kapoor's "Paathshaala." Subsequently, Shraddha transitioned to television, featuring in series such as "Dreamgirl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si" and her current role as Preeta in "Kundali Bhagya." Regarding Bigg Boss 17, apart from Ankita, there have been rumored approaches to other notable names in the industry, including Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Monika Bhadoriya, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Arjit Taneja, Sandiip Sikcand, Jay Soni, and more.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Rumors suggest that Salman Khan's availability to host every episode of Bigg Boss 17 might be limited due to his commitments to "Tiger 3" and a new project with Karan Johar. Consequently, it's been reported that the show's producers are actively seeking a substitute for the renowned superstar host.

    ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor; 8 anticipated guests for THIS season

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee with Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor; 8 anticipated guests for THIS season ATG

    Koffee with Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor; 8 anticipated guests for THIS season

    Chaaver REVIEW: Is Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese's film worth watching? RBA

    Chaaver REVIEW: Is Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese's film worth watching?

    Malayalam model Shiyas Kareem held in Chennai over sexual assault case anr

    Malayalam model Shiyas Kareem held in Chennai over sexual assault case

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Rakshit Shetty's dog 'Charlie' to enter Kichcha Sudeep's reality show; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Rakshit Shetty's dog 'Charlie' to enter Kichcha Sudeep's reality show; read details

    Arijit Singh spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Mumbai; did the duo finally end their 9-year feud? Read this RBA

    Arijit Singh spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment; did the duo finally end their 9-year feud? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Violinist Balabhaskar's death: Kerala HC asks CBI to further investigate case anr

    Violinist Balabhaskar's death: Kerala HC asks CBI to further investigate case

    Viral photo shows Hardeep Singh Nijjar's supporters identifying him as KTF member

    Viral photo shows Hardeep Singh Nijjar's supporters identifying him as KTF member

    Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena party exits NDA, extends support to Chandrababu Naidu's TDP; check details AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena party exits NDA, extends support to Chandrababu Naidu's TDP; check details

    Bengaluru 'Yellow line' metro should start by Feb 2024: MP Tejasvi Surya vkp

    Bengaluru ‘Yellow line’ metro should start by Feb 2024: MP Tejasvi Surya

    Mysore Pak to Unniyappam: 8 popular South Indian sweets anr eai

    Mysore Pak to Unniyappam: 8 popular South Indian sweets

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon