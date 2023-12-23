Bigg Boss 17: Is Aishwarya Sharma EVICTED from Salman Khan's reality show? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: TV actress Aishwarya Sharma has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss season 17. As soon as the news is out on social media, many have given mixed reactions.

This week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss season 17 will shock viewers and fans. The controversial reality programme has disappointed viewers since it began broadcasting a few months ago. While the programme got off to a fantastic start, the show's creators and master of the house solely concentrated on specific candidates and their inter-related connections in the house. It is expected that Aishwarya Sharma would be evicted from the house in the forthcoming show episodes.

🚨 BREAKING! Aishwarya Sharma is EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 17 house through the housemate's votes.#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 22, 2023

As exclusively revealed there is Only a single eviction - Aishwarya Sharma has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Rumors of Anurag Dobhal's eviction are FAKE. Jo rumor spread kiye aur jo khush hue hoge wo sabhi ka Moye Moye hogaya 😈😈 #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 22, 2023

According to various social media platforms, current caption Isha Malviya eliminated the TV actress from the house. The actress was granted the authority to expel one of the houseguests. Apparently, she originally picked Anurag Dhobal's name, but then changed her mind and chose Aishwarya's.

So sad to see that #AishwaryaSharma is out from the house .This is very wrong she is deserving to be in the house ,there are many more undeserving contestants which are still in the house. Best of luck aishwarya for the future projects, now Neil is there for you ❤️.#NeilBhatt pic.twitter.com/ysKYQdUM3p — 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐥 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐭 ✨ (@TeamNeilBhattFC) December 23, 2023

Where are those people who used to claim that Neil and Aishwarya are favoured by channel? Seems they are celebrating,because results are in their favour🥱



Neil is unfairly nominated for the whole season and Aishwarya is unfairly evicted.#AishwaryaSharma#NeilBhatt𓃵#BB17 — ViratPatience (@ViratLoops) December 23, 2023

When the news of Sharma's expulsion became public, supporters went to social media to express their amazement. One wrote, "So sad to see that #AishwaryaSharma is out from the house .This is very wrong she is deserving to be in the house ,there are many more undeserving contestants which are still in the house. Best of luck aishwarya for the future projects, now Neil is there for you."

A Siasat.com insider confirmed the story and expressed amazement at the turn of events. They went on to say, "Given her strong personality, our initial expectation was that she would remain in the competition until the finale. Surprisingly, it was Anurag whom we expected would leave this week."

CONFUSION regarding #AnuragDobhal, Double Eviction and #Aishwarya was only because#IshaMalviya firstly chose Anurag Dobhal but later she changed the decision and decided #AishwaryaSharma



So only single eviction — Mr. Pathak (@7_kanyakubja) December 23, 2023

Eviction of #AishwaryaSharma in #BiggBoss17 reminds me of the eviction of #JasminBhasin

I guess the moment she started looking more & more negative, in spite of reprimands & corrections, she was evicted to save her image in the outside world.

What else could be the reason.#BB17 — Nilima (Stanning Them) (@Nilimakant) December 23, 2023

About Bigg Boss 17:

This season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is broken into three sections: Dil (heart), Dimaag (brain), and Dum (strength). The contestants have been divided into various rooms. The current season's contenders are Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mashettey, Soniya Bansal, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Aoora, and Rinku Dhawan. Firoza Khan, alias Khanzaadi, was evicted in the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar show. During the weekend, Ayesha Khan marked her wildcard entry into the programme.