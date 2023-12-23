Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Is Aishwarya Sharma EVICTED from Salman Khan's reality show? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: TV actress Aishwarya Sharma has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss season 17. As soon as the news is out on social media, many have given mixed reactions. 

    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    This week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss season 17 will shock viewers and fans. The controversial reality programme has disappointed viewers since it began broadcasting a few months ago. While the programme got off to a fantastic start, the show's creators and master of the house solely concentrated on specific candidates and their inter-related connections in the house. It is expected that Aishwarya Sharma would be evicted from the house in the forthcoming show episodes.

    According to various social media platforms, current caption Isha Malviya eliminated the TV actress from the house. The actress was granted the authority to expel one of the houseguests. Apparently, she originally picked Anurag Dhobal's name, but then changed her mind and chose Aishwarya's. 

    Reporting the same, BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "As exclusively revealed there is Only a single eviction - Aishwarya Sharma has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 17 house. Rumors of Anurag Dobhal's eviction are FAKE."

    When the news of Sharma's expulsion became public, supporters went to social media to express their amazement. One wrote, "So sad to see that #AishwaryaSharma is out from the house .This is very wrong she is deserving to be in the house ,there are many more undeserving contestants which are still in the house. Best of luck aishwarya for the future projects, now Neil is there for you."

    A Siasat.com insider confirmed the story and expressed amazement at the turn of events. They went on to say, "Given her strong personality, our initial expectation was that she would remain in the competition until the finale. Surprisingly, it was Anurag whom we expected would leave this week."

    About Bigg Boss 17: 
    This season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is broken into three sections: Dil (heart), Dimaag (brain), and Dum (strength). The contestants have been divided into various rooms. The current season's contenders are Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mashettey, Soniya Bansal, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Aoora, and Rinku Dhawan. Firoza Khan, alias Khanzaadi, was evicted in the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar show. During the weekend, Ayesha Khan marked her wildcard entry into the programme. 

