    Bigg Boss 17: Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai terms Munawar Faruqui 'mastermind', Anurag Dobhal 'backstabber

    Manasvi Mamgai tuned into a conversation with actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek where she discussed other Bigg Boss contestants such as Sana Raees Khan, Munawar Faruqui, and Arurag Dobhal. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai terms Munawar Faruqui 'mastermind', Anurag Dobhal 'backstabber'
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    The television reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' has entered its third week and is creating headlines for its controversies in the show. Recently, former Miss India Manaswi Mamgai entered the show as a wild card contestant but struggled to find a place for a long time as she was nominated by her fellow contestants and then due to lack of votes, was eliminated. 

    After her eviction, she tuned into a conversation with actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek where she discussed other Bigg Boss contestants such as Sana Raees Khan, Munawar Faruqui, and Arurag Dobhal. 

    Manaswi Mamgai questions who made Sana Raees Khan a lawyer

    "Sana is very confusing and annoying. Lawyers make a point of defending people and have a large impact. She certainly lacks these characteristics. Her chats are pointless, and they lack believability. She is a snitch and acts immaturely. I'm not sure how she became a lawyer." 

    Manaswi Mamgai on Munawar Faruqui and Arurag Dobhal

    She goes on to say of Munawar and Anurag, "Munawar is a mastermind! He strategically creates notions in the brains of the other participants and then blames them. Anurag, on the other hand, is a liar. He seemed to be pleased when he discovered that we were both from Uttarakhand, but deep down, he was terrified. We were close and had numerous personal discussions. It's frustrating to see him flip throughout the nominations."

    Bigg Boss 17 contestants

    'Bigg Boss 17' contestants include Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan (popularly known as Khanzaadi), Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya. 

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 1:54 PM IST
