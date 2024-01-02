Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal aka ‘UK Rider 07’ slams Salman Khan's show, calls it 'unfair', 'gande game'

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Several Anurag Dobhal's fans also took to social media sites to express disappointment with his eviction. Anurag calls his eviction ‘Unfair’

    Bigg Boss 17 Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider 07 slams Salman Khan show calls it Unfair Gande Game RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Anurag Dobhal aka 'UK Rider 07' recently walked out of the Bigg Boss 17 house after his surprise elimination was revealed during the New Year's celebrations. Anurag resorted to Instagram stories after his eviction to complain about how 'unfair' it was. He slammed the creators of Salman Khan's contentious reality programme, referring to their "gande game (ugly game)".

    “Unfair gande game se nikala hai. History likhdi bhai ne Bigg Boss ko khud nikalna pada,” Anurag wrote in one of his Instagram stories. In another account, the YouTuber said he was ousted because the producers were scared of him. He asserted that he would have won the programme if he hadn't been booted out due to unfair tactics. Several of Anurag's supporters expressed their displeasure over his banishment on the microblogging site X. 

    One of the fans called it a 'setup' and argued, "Makers saw how all the contestants were targeting Anurag Dobhal and were bullying him. And immediately they bring the Eviction Twist to evict Rider. Because they were confident that last time Isha saved him. But this time the contestants are well aware of message that the makers want Rider to be out."

    How Was Anurag Evicted From Bigg Boss 17 House? 
    Anurag was evicted when the current captain, Aoora, and past captains, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya, were granted the ability to choose which competitors to nominate for the week in a recent nomination challenge. Bigg Boss then disclosed that one of the nominated contestants will face instant eviction, adding a twist to the process.

    Bigg Boss 17 Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider 07 slams Salman Khan show calls it Unfair Gande Game RBA

    During the activity, Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar, and Ayesha Khan were led to the specified area, while the remaining candidates had to decide who they wanted to meet outside the house. In an unexpected turn of events, most of the housemates chose Anurag's name, resulting in his swift removal from the Bigg Boss house.

    Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Aoora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Arun Mashettey are the only competitors remaining in the Bigg Boss 17 house after Anurag's elimination.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding: Aamir Khan's residence lights up ahead of daughter's shaadi RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding: Aamir Khan's residence lights up ahead of daughter's shaadi

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING-Anurag Dobhal aka 'UK 07 Rider' evicted from Salman Khan's show RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING-Anurag Dobhal aka 'UK 07 Rider' evicted from Salman Khan's show

    Jr NTR and family returns from Japan trip amid earthquakes; shares post 'My heart goes out to everyone affect' RKK

    Jr NTR and family returns from Japan trip amid earthquakes; shares post 'My heart goes out to everyone affect'

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's death picture, 'Left numb, knew it was over' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's death picture, 'Left numb, knew it was over'

    Bigg Boss 17: Ex-contestant Rinku Dhawan addresses Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's slap incident RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ex-contestant Rinku Dhawan addresses Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's slap incident

    Recent Stories

    K-Smart App: Know how to register using your mobile number rkn

    K-Smart App: Know how to register using your mobile number

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre order details offers leaked ahead of January launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-order details & offers leaked ahead of January launch

    Kerala: CCTV shows police personnel vandalising private vehicles amid New Year celebrations in Alappuzha anr

    Kerala: CCTV shows police personnel vandalising private vehicles amid New Year celebrations in Alappuzha

    Pan Indian Sundari : First teaser of Sunny Leone starrer web series out rkn

    Pan Indian Sundari : Teaser of Sunny Leone starrer web series out

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding: Aamir Khan's residence lights up ahead of daughter's shaadi RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding: Aamir Khan's residence lights up ahead of daughter's shaadi

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon