    Bigg Boss 17: Actress Manasvi Mamgai's entry to increase fireworks among housemates

    After the first eleven episodes of the much-loved, popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by global bollywood icon Salman Khan, which is attracting the eyeballs of ardent audiences for its changing friendships, love angles, arguments, and verbal spats, makers have given hints about wildcard entrant in this season. It is the actress Manasvi Mamgai. Her entry is all set to amplify the drama, controversies and ignite fireworks mong housemates inside the house.

    The wait is finally over. The makers of Salman Khan's reality show have dropped riveting hints about the two wildcard entries who will spice up the drama level inside the BB 17 house. In a shocking twist, the channel is ready to unveil the two new contestants in the second week. Apart from renowned Indian television star Samarth Jurel, stunning actress Manasvi Mamgai is entering the house as the second wildcard entrant this season.

    The channel has ended fans' anticipation and dropped a new promo after the telecast of Thursday's (October 26) episode, leaving the audiences with passionate Bigg Boss fans excited. The identity of Manasvi and Samarth was disclosed in the promo, which is now going viral on social media.

    Besides Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai is ready and pumped to amplify the entertainment quotient and get a zing of masala with her surprising entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house. Her entry will totally change the game of the housemates and contestants as it will shuffle the changing friendships, rivalries, love angles, and budding friendships, with a high dosage of drama, entertainment, masala of arguments, controversies and so on.

    Interestingly, the makers are welcoming the wildcard contestants in the initial stage of the game. Was it a pre-planned move, or did the TRP of Bigg Boss 17 compel the creative team to introduce the wildcard entries in the second week? Only time will tell.

    As shown in the precap after Thursday's (October 26) episode, Salman Khan will lose his anger and school the television actor Abhishek Kumar for calling Mannara Chopra the 'duplicate' of Parineeti Chopra. However, the bit that grabbed the maximum attention was the introduction of two new contestants. As shown in the clip, TV star Samarth Jurel is ready and all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house along with model-turned-actress Manasvi Mamgai as wildcard contestants.

    Did you know Manasvi Mamgai entered Bollywood in a film starring Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the lead role? Yes, you read that right! Wondering which movie we are talking about? Here is everything you need to know about Manasvi Mamgai, the new Bigg Boss 17 housemate.

    For those who are unaware, Manasvi Mamgai is a known Indian model, actress, and activist. She achieved recognition by securing the title of Femina Miss India World 2010 and later went on to represent India at the Miss World 2010 competition. In 2010, she earned a coveted spot in the top 8 during the Miss World Finale, particularly in the "Dances of the World" segment. Her earlier achievements include winning the Miss India Tourism International and Miss Tourism International 2008 title.

    After making her presence felt in the fashion world, Manasvi finally entered Bollywood in 2014 with Action Jackson, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Yami Gautam. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film saw Manasvi playing the antagonist's part and got mixed responses from critics and moviegoers.

    With Bigg Boss 17, she's making her reality TV debut. It will be interesting to see if she'll be able to make her mark on the controversial reality show or not. Are you excited to see her inside the Bigg Boss house?

