Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar finally reveals his undying 'love' for ex Isha Malviya; shares, 'Can't move on'

    Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15, with Salman Khan returning as host. While the exes Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya had a massive fight during the premiere, the situation between the two seems to have changed now as the former recently expressed his feelings for the actress.

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar finally reveals his undying 'love' for ex Isha Malviya; shares, 'Can't move on' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    With drama, fights and changing equations, the iconic, popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 has returned to our TV screens with global icon and 'Tiger' of Bollywood, Salman Khan reclaiming his role as the host. The season has garnered attention due to its eclectic list of contestants, which includes the intriguing ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya. Things got off to a rocky start for the former partners, as they engaged in a heated argument during the premiere episode on October 15. Now, it feels as if things are turning optimistic as Abhishek opens up about his feelings for Isha. He broke down emotionally while discussing his breakup with Isha and also made a surprising revelation, expressing his desire to marry her.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan to star together in upcoming action thriller? Know details

    Abhishek became emotional while discussing his feelings for Isha during a conversation with Munawar Faruqui. He shared his emotional turmoil, saying, "Right now, I am in a situation where I am trying to ignore her. I talk to other women and am trying to divert my attention. But when I see her, my body starts shivering."

    He added, "I keep wondering why we broke up and why destiny brought us back together under the same roof. I suggested, Give ten years to your career and then marry me. I am ready to marry her, as I have strong feelings. You speak to people from Udaariyaan. You will understand how deeply I loved her. I am hurting a lot. I can not bear it."

    Abhishek shared, "I am just unable to accept and forget that it is over. I had promised my family that I will stay away from her when I come to Bigg Boss. But I am unable to take her out of my mind."

    ALSO READ: Leo: Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; shares BIG SPOILER (Read)

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad vma

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor unite for hilarious Ad, recreate 'Jawan' scene - WATCH

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ignite dating rumors with viral photo; Read

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert vma

    Adele breaks silence on quitting 'alcohol'; claims being 'jealous' of fans enjoying 'whisky' at her concert

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement SHG

    Tiger 3 song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' glimpse OUT: Fans go wild with excitement

    Recent Stories

    HOT PHOTOS Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics RBA

    (HOT PHOTOS) Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country anr

    Conquering Heights: Deaf-mute students to fly drones in Kerala, first in country

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad vma

    Ganapath: Witness Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon elevating style game by ringing in Navratri at Ahmedabad

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon