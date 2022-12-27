Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam loses her calm, throws boiling water on Vikas Manaktala - WATCH

Always known for changing equations, friendships, bondings, love angles, and controversial arguments that keep breaking in the house, the tables are about to turn tonight. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, audiences will see how Archana Gautam loses her cool and throws boiling hot water on the latest wild card entrant, Vikas Manaktala.

We have always loved watching popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Each year it surpasses the entertainment and controversy factor as well. While this time, the season has garnered abundant love and accolades from audiences and fans from the first day.

This time Bigg Boss 16 has a proper concoction of entertainment, masala, controversies, fights, love angles, budding friendships, love triangles, and so on. Audiences have been witnessing the real persona and personalities of their favorite television stars on the screens. Many renowned television celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Rahul Vaidya, and several others support their favorites by defending and applauding their gameplay on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. A piece of exciting news for all the die-hard Bigg Boss fanatics and audiences is finally here. In the upcoming episode promo, we can see how the fireworks are going to increase in the house. Now in the coming episode tonight, too many explosions will be seen. Archana Gautam will once again mess up the family members and their dynamics. Also, there will be a captaincy task in the house, in which people from the outside world and not the housemates will decide who among Abdu Rojik, MC Stan, and Shiv Thackeray will become the new king.

The new promo of Bigg Boss 16 will see a violent clash and war of words amplifying into a physical altercation between Archana Gautam and Vikas. Audiences know that when Archana is in the kitchen, housemates cannot cook anything on the gas, even if the stove is empty. We will see that Vikas put his pot of tea on the stove.

Archana said that Vikas will not make tea on the stove and told him to remove it. Vikas didn't listen to her and did not move from his place. Archana holds his hand and pushes him so that he slips. Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary is also there. Archana removes the hot pot kept on the gas deliberately that it spreads all over. Then Priyanka screamed and said that is she crazy. She also added why is she throwing water at others. Then Vikas also smashes the pot, which shocks Shiv, Nimrit and Sreejita, standing nearby. Shaleen Bhanot comes to the rescue and catches Vikas.