    Year-Ender 2022: From Suhana Khan to Sara Ali Khan and more, three star kids who got trolled this year

    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    With the year about to end in the next few days, let us all look back at the three most popular star kids in the Bollywood industry who got trolled in 2022. Nowadays trolling celebs is very common. It is not surprising to know that the current generation of Bollywood stars or actors in the making get trolled mercilessly by social media users and netizens constantly.
     

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Sara Ali Khan / Instagram

    While the bleak year for Bollywood films, 2022, is about to end in the next few days, it was also one of the years when the star kids in Bollywood got trolled endlessly by trolls and social media users for their looks. They got mocked by netizens for always trying to copy looks from international celebrities yet failing at it miserably. 

    It is time to wrap up what's been happening throughout the year. It's tough, but there is something that needs a wrap. Star kids are often a soft target as they have the lineage or exposure. And hence, they are more trolled than other celebrities. Be it Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana or Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, here's a look at the three popular star kids who got trolled in 2022.

    Image: Suhana Khan / Instagram

    1. Suhana Khan:

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is one of the most popular and loved star kids, in the Bollywood film industry. Soon to be a debutant actress with Zoya Akhtar's Archie, she is as gracious and humble towards the shutterbugs like her father. The debutant, soon-to-be actress, got trolled and mocked ruthlessly for her dressing sense and her way of walking. She also got compared to Bollywood icon Malaika Arora.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan / Instagram

    2. Sara Ali Khan:

    Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood today. She is a name that needs no further introduction. She has garnered rave reviews for her performances in films like Kedarnath, Atrangii Re, and Simmba. The actress is usually very humble towards the paps. But, often, we saw how Sara Ali Khan was trolled this year for her look. Sara Ali Khan got trolled for having a simple and elegant look during an event. The actress also recently walked the ramp. For this ramp walk, she was brutally slammed by the social media users and netizens again. She was trolled for her handbag as well.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram

    3. Janhvi Kapoor:

    Late Bollywood icon Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, is another popular star kid in B-town. She has won the hearts of audiences with several diverse performances in films like Dhadak, Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili. For Mili, she won rave reviews and critical applause from audiences and critics. Janhvi Kapoor is another popular star kid who often gets trolled by netizens. She has been made fun of for trying to copy global icon Kim Kardashian's sartorial choices concerning her outfits. Janhvi's fashion choices get slammed online. Her statements also get criticized online.

    ALSO READ: Year-end 2022: Three Television actresses who died by suicide this year

