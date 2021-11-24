Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli writes emotional post for late brother, check out

Actress Nikki Tamboli who is known for her stint in Bigg Boss 14, got emotional while remembering her late brother Jatin on his birthday. Take a look at her emotional post right here.

She had written that she was in the Bigg Boss house last year. She had prayed to God for letting go of his pain so that next year on his birthday she could show the world, her brother. This year she is out, but God took him away from the world.

Nikki's post further read that God hears the prayers that are offered by those who place their trust in him. Those we never love truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch… You are in a better place, brother. Happiness to you wherever you are. Always and forever. We miss you".

To talk about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actress, she had lately done a photoshoot in neon green attire. She had posted a picture for the magazine cover for Fitlook publication. She was seen dressed in a shirtless blazer and high waisted pants. Her hair was straight, and she looked like a boss woman in the snap.

"It's not my fault that am popular neither is it my fault if you are jealous", read her caption. Comedienne Sugandha Mishra and actress Sana Makbul posted sweet comments on the picture by sharing fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comment box.

On the professional front, Nikki is known for her roles in movies like Kanchana 3, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Thippara Meesam. On the work front, she was last seen in adventure reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which was hosted by Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty. On the personal front, Nikki Tamboli lost her brother to COVID-19 this year, days before participating in the show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.