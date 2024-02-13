Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film?

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit is speculated to appear with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise. Here's what we know
     

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film? RBA
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan is ready to wow fans with the third instalment of the horror-comedy franchise. According to recent sources, Vidya Balan, the original Manjulika, has joined the third part. Fans also expect Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav to appear in Bhool Bhulaiya 3. There's another massive update on the Anees Bazmee flick. According to recent rumours, diva Madhuri Dixit has been contacted for a key part in the film.

    Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film?
    According to an article published in Mid Day, the producers are eager to cast Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiya 3. One cannot dispute that the prominent presence of a female actress in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a key factor for its success. The creators want to ensure the female role is impactful and robust even in their third instalment. 

    Also Read: 'Jawan' director Atlee gives glimpse of ASTRA Awards; thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    While they had already struck gold with Vidya Balan, they sought another female celebrity with a strong on-screen presence, and who better than Madhuri Dixit for the role? Madhuri is expected to portray one of the ghosts, which means Kartik will face two female spirits this time. Sara Ali Khan might appear in the film with Kartik Aaryan.

    In a recent interview, Anees Bazmee confirmed that Akshay Kumar would not be part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Khiladi actor performed an excellent job in the first chapter; however, the producers did not keep him for the second edition and instead cast Kartik Aaryan. 

    Also Read: Bramayugam: Plea in HC demanding to stop release of Mammootty's film; Here's why

    The phenomenal success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has demonstrated that Kartik can bear a whole film on his shoulders and ensure box office triumph. Anees remarked that the narrative of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is unsuitable for Akshay Kumar to appear.

    Aside from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan will also appear in Chandu Champion. The film, which will be released on June 14, 2024, is described as a biographical sports drama based on the true story of Paralympic gold winner Murlikant Petkar.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
