    'Jawan' director Atlee gives glimpse of ASTRA Awards; thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' was nominated for Best International Feature at the ASTRA Awards. Director Atlee and his wife, Priya, attended the award ceremony in January 2024.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023. It also became the only Indian film to be nominated for Best International Feature at the ASTRA Awards, which Hollywood Creative Alliance sponsors. Atlee attended the award presentation with his wife, Priya, and posted a nostalgic video of the occasion.

    In a video uploaded on his social media platforms, Atlee interviews several stations on the red carpet. However, it should be remembered that 'Jawan' lost against 'Anatomy of Fall'.

    On February 12, Atlee visited Twitter to glimpse his time at the ASTRA Awards. He thanked Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and his team. His caption read, "Thank you Astra awards 2024. For Jawan. Thank you @iamsrk sir @gaurikhan Mam @RedChilliesEnt, my team and @priyaatlee (sic)."

    The honours were revealed on January 13, and Atlee posted the retro video yesterday, February 12. Some of the films nominated with 'Jawan' are South Korea's 'Concrete Utopia', Finland's 'Fallen Leaves', Japan's 'Perfect Days', Mexico's 'Radical', and France's 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

    In another video, Atlee was questioned about the most important lesson he learned while in business. The filmmaker stated, "Being humble." That's exactly what it needs. You must respect everyone and maintain humility throughout your life. Just don't fake; you have to be modest."

    Here's a video:

    'Jawan' is a commercial entertainment that grossed over Rs 1100 crore globally. The film stars a large cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent parts. Deepika Padukone made a surprise guest appearance.

    The supporting cast includes Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, and Lehar Khan, among others.

