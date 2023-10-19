Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is GOOD or BAD to watch? Read THIS

    Social media users reveal the film's positive and negative sides. As Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari has hit the screens today, it has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. 
     

    Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is GOOD or BAD to watch? Read THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    The Telugu film industry is celebrating a huge day today with the debut of two major films at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller Leo and Nandamuri Balakrishna's action comedy Bhagavanth Kesari are the films in question. Interestingly, Bhagavanth Kesari has recently managed to build a large buzz among the audience with an excellent trailer and a superb cast, which has fans pretty thrilled for the release.

    Bhagavanth Kesari also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela for those who are unfamiliar. Interestingly, Bhagavanth Kesari also marks Arjun Rampal's Telugu film debut. As of now, the film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. And now, we'll tell you what the crowd thought about Bhagavanth Kesari.

    Bhagavanth Kesari's negative reviews: 
    While Bhagavanth Kesari has been the talk of the town since its announcement, the audience seemed to be a little disappointed since the film fell short of expectations, particularly in terms of comedy. In reality, the audience thought the film's first half was mediocre.

    Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter (now X), a user wrote, "Done with 1st half. Avg. Interval (fire cracker emoticon) #BhagavanthKesari #BhagavanthKesariMania". 

    Another user tweeted, "1st Half Decent. Ahkkada Ahkkada Elevations vunnai. Balayaa screen presence. Sreelela Acting. Balayaa antey Expectations High lo Pettukunaa Reach avvale 1st Half. second Half chudali."

    A Twitter user also tweeted, "#BhagavanthKesari A Satisfactory Commercial Entertainer! Though the comedy doesn't work and there are lags in some places, the mass blocks and emotional aspect is pretty decent for the most part. BGM is ok but not up to the mark. Balayya's most subtle performance in recent times and he excelled".

    Bhagavanth Kesari's positive reviews: 
    Fans have praised Sreeleela's performance and Nandamuri Balakrishna's swagger in Bhagavanth Kesari. In truth, the film's emotional connection has also struck a chord with millions of others. A Twitter user wrote, "90's lo balayya gurthuku vacchadu emotions ventane elevations dussehra Hit movie". Another user tweeted, "Final Review :#BhagavanthKesari! Absolutely KCPD. It started a bit slowly but then it picked up its pace and above average first half. But then the Excellent second half. Balayya one man show. Anil Ravipudi used balayya perfectly"

    A Twitter user also wrote, "#BhagavanthKesari Baane undi! In a long time #NBK acting is subtle rather than his usual loud act. Emotional bond of Kesari & Vijji is core & showcased very well. #Sreeleela surprises. #Kajal is passable, #Thaman music & bgm are decent. re-interval & few portions of 2nd half (thumbs up)".

    Observing how Bhagavanth Kesari does at the box office in the following days would be fascinating.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about career highs, the importance of taking breaks; Read

    Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about career highs, the importance of taking breaks; Read

    Koffee with Karan 8: Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra pairing up for Karan Johar's couch? ATG

    Koffee with Karan 8: Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra pairing up for Karan Johar's couch?

    UT 69: Shilpa Shetty's reaction to Raj Kundra acting in his own bio-pic was hilarious; here's what she said ATG

    UT 69: Shilpa Shetty's reaction to Raj Kundra acting in his own bio-pic was hilarious; here's what she said

    Leo LEAKED: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torrent sites RBA

    Leo LEAKED: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    Leo Kerala Review : Vijay fans dance inside cinema halls ; WATCH

    Leo Kerala Review : Vijay fans dance inside cinema halls ; WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-492 October 19 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-492 October 19 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about career highs, the importance of taking breaks; Read

    Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about career highs, the importance of taking breaks; Read

    Pak cricketers safer in India than Pak...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams fake news over Bengaluru cafe fire

    Pak cricketers safer in India than Pak...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams fake news over Bengaluru cafe fire

    Kerala: Three members of a family found hanging in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Three members of a family found hanging in Palakkad

    Resign or Die: First Sikh mayor in United States is facing death threats

    Resign or Die: First Sikh mayor in United States facing death threats

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon