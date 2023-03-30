Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengali celebrity lovebirds Dev-Rukmini enjoy exotic vacation time in Maldives

    Both of them being travel enthusiasts, the couple is making the most of their holiday by spending quality time with each other at the beach side, busy enjoying the famous floating breakfast and sizzling DJ nights 

    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 6:57 PM IST

    Taking a break from their hectic work schedule, Bengali celebrity star couple Dev and Rukmini are off to the Maldives to spend an exotic holiday amid sunshine and beaches. In their vacay time, the duo was seen spending quality time along the beach, enjoying the most of their trip. They enjoyed the famous floating breakfast and the sizzling DJ nights. 

    It is widely known that the couple loves to travel and is always on the go to explore new places. However, for this vacation, they chose a tourist spot that's not only dear to celebrities but frequented by the masses as well. 

    Rukmini may be seen revelling in the holiday spirit to the fullest in her most stunning avatar. While one of her songs from the Hindi movie "Sanak" was played by the resort's DJ, she had a terrific time dancing to it. The actress was giggling along to the hot beats of the song and was in a happy place.

    On the professional front, Rukmini will star in 'Binodini'. The couple's also appeared in the recently finished season of the television programme "Dance Dance Junior." Although Dev is in his second season of the show, along with Monami and Mithun Chakraborty, this was Rukmini's TV debut.

    Challenging times: Planning the trip was not manageable but daunting as Rukmini fell ill during the filming of ‘Binodini’ and suffered severely. The actor and MP, Dev, also suffered an eye injury while shooting for his upcoming film, creating a buzz among his fans. However, it is justly said that where there is a will, there is a way. And the couple did prove it right. Both completed work well within time and set off to spend some precious time together. 

