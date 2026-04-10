A sequel to the 2006 slasher mockumentary 'Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon' is officially in the works. Titled 'Behind the Mask II', it will see the return of original stars Nathan Baesel, Angela Goethals, and Robert Englund.

Two decades after the popular slasher mockumentary 'Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon' came out, an official sequel is finally underway, reported Variety. Titled 'Behind the Mask II: The Return of Leslie Vernon', the film will follow the further adventures of the rising serial killer. Original stars Nathan Baesel, Angela Goethals, and Robert Englund are set to return for the sequel, along with director Scott Glosserman and writer David J Stieve.

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Director on Leslie Vernon's Return

Speaking on the same, Glosserman, in a statement, shared, "For 20 years, people have asked if Leslie would ever come back. The truth is, he never really left. Fans kept this movie alive by sharing it, quoting it, introducing it to their friends, and treating it like something worth holding onto. This sequel is happening because of them," as quoted by Variety.

Aaron B Koontz and Cameron Burns' Paper Street Pictures is producing the sequel. "Aaron, Cam, and the entire Paper Street team never stopped believing there was more story to tell with Leslie. Their support and persistence over the years made a huge difference in getting us here. They've built a home for bold horror filmmakers, and I couldn't imagine making this sequel with anyone else," Glosserman added.

About the Original Film

Released in 2006, 'Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon', the film follows a serial killer and psychopath who gives a documentary film crew exclusive access to his life. (ANI)