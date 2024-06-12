BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't: Biopic to be made on India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi

'BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't' claims to be encouraging and will feature the actual Dr. Kiran Bedi, a woman who broke down barriers and continues to inspire.

Dream Slate Pictures has officially announced the release of "BEDI: The Name You Know," a highly anticipated biographical feature film. The Story You Don't Know follows the story of Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer. The film, written and directed by award-winning Kushaal Chawla, seeks to dive into the unseen episodes, personal and professional struggles, and unyielding drive that marked Dr. Bedi's famous law enforcement career.

About 'BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't'

'BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't' claims to be encouraging and will feature the actual Dr. Kiran Bedi, a woman who broke down barriers and continues to inspire. The film will focus on her collaborative leadership style, emphasizing how she guided others to grow and succeed. Her tale is one of strength, indomitable spirit, and the unwavering quest for justice, making it relevant to women all over the world in any sector, whether administrative, political, or law enforcement.

About Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi is a professional tennis player who became the first woman in India to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1972. She served as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from May 28, 2016 until February 16, 2021. She served for 35 years before retiring voluntarily in 2007 as Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

