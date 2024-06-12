Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't: Biopic to be made on India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi

    'BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't' claims to be encouraging and will feature the actual Dr. Kiran Bedi, a woman who broke down barriers and continues to inspire.

    BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't: Biopic to be made on India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    Dream Slate Pictures has officially announced the release of "BEDI: The Name You Know," a highly anticipated biographical feature film. The Story You Don't Know follows the story of Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer. The film, written and directed by award-winning Kushaal Chawla, seeks to dive into the unseen episodes, personal and professional struggles, and unyielding drive that marked Dr. Bedi's famous law enforcement career.

    The announcement video

    Also read: 'Muslims should be worried about education, not length of Sania Mirza's skirt', says actor Naseeruddin Shah

    About 'BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't'

    'BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't' claims to be encouraging and will feature the actual Dr. Kiran Bedi, a woman who broke down barriers and continues to inspire. The film will focus on her collaborative leadership style, emphasizing how she guided others to grow and succeed. Her tale is one of strength, indomitable spirit, and the unwavering quest for justice, making it relevant to women all over the world in any sector, whether administrative, political, or law enforcement.

    About Kiran Bedi

    Kiran Bedi is a professional tennis player who became the first woman in India to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1972. She served as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from May 28, 2016 until February 16, 2021. She served for 35 years before retiring voluntarily in 2007 as Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 4:05 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fans of actor Darshan, who support him are of demonic trait, says victim Renukaswamy's mother vkp

    Fans of actor Darshan, who support him are of demonic trait, says victim Renukaswamy's mother

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far AJR

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far

    Dhanush period drama Captain Miller nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film RBA

    Dhanush’s period drama 'Captain Miller' nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film

    Diljit Dosanjh to appear as guest on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'; read details RBA

    Diljit Dosanjh to appear as guest on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'; read details

    Is Rihanna pregnant again? Is the pop singer retiring? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Rihanna pregnant again? Is the pop singer retiring? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo lauds 'great team win' after brace in Portugal's win over Ireland in warm-up osf

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo lauds 'great team win' after brace in Portugal's win over Ireland in warm-up

    Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024: PM Modi's efforts applauded as India most-represented nation snt

    Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024: PM Modi's efforts applauded as India most-represented nation

    IPL business value surges to Rs 135,000 crore, brand value hits Rs 28,000 crore; CSK tops franchise rankings snt

    IPL business value surges to Rs 135,000 crore, brand value hits Rs 28,000 crore; CSK tops franchise rankings

    T20 World Cup 2024: Impact of USA potentially upsetting India and Group A 'Super 8' qualification scenarios osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Impact of USA potentially upsetting India and Group A 'Super 8' qualification scenarios

    To end child marriage, Assam government approves stipend scheme for girl students; check details AJR

    To end child marriage, Assam govt approves stipend scheme for girl students; check details

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon