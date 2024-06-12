Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Muslims should be worried about education, not length of Sania Mirza's skirt', says actor Naseeruddin Shah

    In an interview, Naseeruddin Shah discussed the recent election results and threw light on how people troll and criticize PM Narendra Modi and that the Muslim community should focus on education, and modern ideas instead of the clothes that girls are wearing.

    Actor Naseeruddin Shah is known for his strong opinions and does not hesitate to put them forward. In an interview, he discussed the recent election results and threw light on how people troll and criticize PM Narendra Modi and that the Muslim community should focus on education, and modern ideas instead of the clothes that girls are wearing.

    The 73-year-old actor said he would like to see PM Modi wear a skull cap someday. Calling it a gesture, he said it would signify to Muslims that Modi has no aversion to them. He further stated that if he can convince Muslims of that it would be a great help.

    Naseeruddin also emphasized issues the Muslim community is brother about instead of other important ones. He said it should be educational, enlightening, and modern ideas instead of madrassas, hijab, or the length of Sania Mirza's skirt.

    Naseeruddin Shah's professional front

    Naseeruddin Shah is an Indian actor. He is well-known in Indian parallel cinema and has appeared in several international films. He has received various accolades throughout his career, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards, and the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival. He will next appear in the 2016 film 'Time Machine'.

