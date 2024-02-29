Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bazooka: Gautham Menon's character poster from Mammootty starrer out; Check

    The movie Bazooka, starring Mammotty, is directed by Deeno Dennis and is produced under the banner of Theatre of Dreams and Yodlee Films.

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    Mammootty continues to make waves in the Malayalam film industry, showcasing his versatility and enduring talent. The movie Bazooka is directed by Deeno Dennis, the son of renowned screenwriter Kaloor Dennis. The movie marks his directorial debut. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie shared the character revelation of Gautham Menon on their social media. Mammootty shared Gautham Menon's character poster on his X account (formerly Twitter), revealing his character's name as Benjamin Joshua. 

     

    The recently unveiled character poster of Gautham Vasudev Menon from the upcoming film "Bazooka" has sparked intrigue among fans. In the image, Menon is depicted sitting on a chair, exuding a serious demeanor. Notably, he is adorned in tan boots reminiscent of those typically worn by police officers, fueling speculation that he may be essaying the role of a cop in the movie.

    The movie is produced under the banner of Theatre of Dreams and Yodlee Films. Bazooka is anticipated to be released in theatres this summer, however, the producers have not yet disclosed a release date.

