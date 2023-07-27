Bawaal: Jewish human rights group upset; demands to take down Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer

Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, received criticism from some viewers for a scene that was modelled after Auschwitz, a Nazi concentration camp. Since Bawaal trivialises the "suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust," a Jewish charity has sent an open letter asking Prime Video to remove the film. The Holocaust was used to further the plot of the movie, which has angered The Simon Wiesenthal Centre (SWC), a Jewish human rights organisation, according to Hindustan Times. In an interview, Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action at SWC Rabbi Abraham Cooper stated, "Auschwitz is not a metaphor. It is the best illustration of how evil humans are capable of being. Nitesh Tiwari trivialises and demeans the memory of millions of people who suffered at the hands of Hitler's genocidal regime by having the protagonist of this film claim that "every relationship goes through their Auschwitz."

Abraham Cooper also told the media: “If the filmmaker’s goal was to gain PR for their movie by reportedly filming a fantasy sequence at the Nazi death camp, he has succeeded. Amazon Prime should stop monetizing Bawaal by immediately removing this banal trivialization of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust.” Social media users expressed their opinions about the movie shortly after it was released last week, drawing an absurd and offensive comparison between World War II and the romance between the leads. Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan play themselves in the movie Bawaal as individuals entering a gas chamber at a concentration camp. The outfits worn by the two actors are striped. In the movie, Hitler is compared to human avarice.

Varun told Pinkvilla in a recent interview, “Some people got trigged or sensitive about this. But I don't understand where does that sensitivity or trigger go when they watch, suppose an English film, I'm saying for example. They're allowed to do everything there, they're allowed to take leaps and they're allowed to show things in a certain way, but you'll find that correct."

