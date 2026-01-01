Malayalam actor and 'Minnal Murali' director Basil Joseph is set to make his Tamil debut in 'Raawadi'. Directed by Vignesh Vadivel, the film's teaser has been released, hinting at a college drama. The film is slated for a release later this year.

About 'Raawadi'

Apart from the Malayalam actor, the movie also stars LK Akshay Kumar, Sathyan, John Vijay, Jaffar Sadiq, Noble K James, Shariq Hassan, Arunachaleswaran Pa, Aishwarya Sharma. As per the teaser, the film narrates the tale of a group of boys who feel like bully seniors gang in the college unless they meet with Basil Joseph. The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios. https://www.instagram.com/p/DT-iJ7XiS2t/

The film is slated to hit theatres later this year.

Basil Joseph's Career Highlights

Basil Joseph has also ventured into production by launching his own production house, Basil Joseph Entertainment. The actor has decided to turn producer to promote "better" and "bolder" stories.

Beginning his film career as an assistant director of Vineeth Sreenivasan in the 2013 film 'Thira', the actor has gained fame with his roles in films like 'Varshangalkku Shesham', 'Maranamass', 'Joji' and directorials including 'Minnal Murali'.

He has directed three films 'Kunjiramayanam', 'Godha' and 'Minnal Murali'. (ANI)