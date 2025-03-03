Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien speaks Hindi "Crispy nashte ke sath Oscars..." on stage at 97th Academy Awards

"Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki ap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge," O'Brien said, which translates to "Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars."

The 2025 Oscars are officially underway, and host Conan O'Brien is bringing the laughs with his hilarious opening monologue. The comedian, who is hosting the Academy Awards for the first time, kicked off the ceremony with a sweet shoutout to India, greeting the audience with a namaste and speaking in Hindi.

"Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki ap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge," O'Brien said, which translates to "Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars."

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin takes home award for Best Supporting Role

Conan O'Brien deserves an Oscar for best attempt at a foreign language! 😂

Good job, though the Hindi was definitely Hinding! 👏 #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/AG0h2BOmFT — Teri Maa Ki Jack 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@TERIMAAKIJACK) March 3, 2025

O'Brien then launched into a series of jokes about the Best Picture nominees, lightly ribbing each film.

He poked fun at 'Conclave,' saying, "I'm a catholic boy, loved Conclave. If you haven't seen Conclave, it's log line is a movie about the Catholic church but don't worry."

He also joked about director Sean Baker's "Anora," saying, "Anora used the f word 497 times, that's three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon's publicist."

The camera then cut to the Best Actress nominee in the audience, whose awards season has been marked by controversy over past social media comments.

O'Brien continued to bring the laughs throughout his monologue, joking about the rules for the evening and even taking a shot at Adam Sandler's bright blue hoodie.

this bit between Nick Offerman and Conan O'Brien at the Oscars lol pic.twitter.com/KqljP8jTzD — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Sandler responded to the diss, saying, "I like the way I look because I'm a good person." The 2025 Oscars are airing live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.

Also Read: Oscars 2025 winners LIVE Update: Full list of winners

In India, the 97th Academy Awards are streaming live on JioHotstar.

Latest Videos