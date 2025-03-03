Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien speaks Hindi "Crispy nashte ke sath Oscars..." on stage at 97th Academy Awards

"Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki ap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge," O'Brien said, which translates to "Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars."

Oscars 2025: Conan O'Brien speaks Hindi "Crispy nashte ke sath Oscars..." on stage at 97th Academy Awards RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 7:36 AM IST

The 2025 Oscars are officially underway, and host Conan O'Brien is bringing the laughs with his hilarious opening monologue. The comedian, who is hosting the Academy Awards for the first time, kicked off the ceremony with a sweet shoutout to India, greeting the audience with a namaste and speaking in Hindi.

"Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki ap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge," O'Brien said, which translates to "Greetings to the people of India. It's morning there, so I hope you enjoy your breakfast with the Oscars."

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin takes home award for Best Supporting Role

O'Brien then launched into a series of jokes about the Best Picture nominees, lightly ribbing each film.

 

He poked fun at 'Conclave,' saying, "I'm a catholic boy, loved Conclave. If you haven't seen Conclave, it's log line is a movie about the Catholic church but don't worry."

He also joked about director Sean Baker's "Anora," saying, "Anora used the f word 497 times, that's three more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascon's publicist."

The camera then cut to the Best Actress nominee in the audience, whose awards season has been marked by controversy over past social media comments.

O'Brien continued to bring the laughs throughout his monologue, joking about the rules for the evening and even taking a shot at Adam Sandler's bright blue hoodie.

Sandler responded to the diss, saying, "I like the way I look because I'm a good person." The 2025 Oscars are airing live at 7 pm ET on ABC and Hulu.

Also Read: Oscars 2025 winners LIVE Update: Full list of winners 

In India, the 97th Academy Awards are streaming live on JioHotstar.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH] NTI

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH]

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage RBA

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage

Oscar 2025: Miley Cyrus STUNS with edgy glamour and bleached brows at the 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscar 2025: Miley Cyrus STUNS with edgy glamour and bleached brows at the 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025: "Proud child of immigrant parents", says Zoe Saldana as she wins her first award RBA

Oscars 2025: "Proud child of immigrant parents", says Zoe Saldana as she wins her first award

Recent Stories

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking NTI

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking

Maruti Swift CSD Huge offer you can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car check details gcw

Maruti Swift CSD HUGE OFFER! You can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car | Check details

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US after White House showdown shk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal with US after White House showdown

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon