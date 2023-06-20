Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ban ‘Adipurush’: India Cine Workers Association urges PM to take action, demands case against filmmakers

    Since the movie's theatrical debut, Adipurush has generated huge controversy. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Cine Workers Association is pleading with him to cease showing the movie and to outlaw it. Additionally, it has asked the police to take the film crew to task.
     

    Ban Adipurush: India Cine Workers Association urges PM to take action, demands case against filmmakers ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 8:12 PM IST

    Since it first opened in theatres, Adipurush has been the target of criticism from the public and moviegoers. Moviegoers have been giving everything poor ratings, from the dialogue to the VFX. The Om Raut directed movie is being banned from theatres because of all the uproar it has generated. Many people from all throughout the nation, including reviewers and critics, have voiced their dissatisfaction with some dialogues in the movie. Marega Bete, Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya, and Jalegi Tere Baap Ki are a few of these. The Adipurush team has decided to change the dialogue in the movie in response to similar criticism. The organization's members also stated in the letter that they demand a FIR filed against the film's producers, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla, and director Om Raut.

    As cited by news agency ANI, the letter read, "All Indian Cine Workers Association demands ban on screening the movie Adipurush. This movie's screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush movie is hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma. Prabhu Shri Ram is a God for everyone in India not matter what religious faith one comes from, this movie depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the globe. We request Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji order to stop screening this movie and immediately order a ban of Adipurush screening in the theatres and OT platforms in the future."

    In the midst of the Adipurush issue, a group of protesters tore down the movie's posters in Varanasi, and on June 19 the Hindu Mahasabha filed a police report against the film's producers in Lucknow. The Samajwadi Party joined the clamour of those speaking out against the movie, claiming that its "cheap and superficial dialogues" offended the devout and that it was a vehicle for a "agenda". In Varanasi, activists from a Hindu group protested the movie by tearing down its posters and urging people not to see it. Adipurush, a T-Series-produced movie that was just released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh (Raavan), Prabhas plays Raghav (Ram), and Kriti Sanon plays Janaki (Sita).

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 8:12 PM IST
