Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BAFTA Film Awards: 'Oppenheimer' gets nominated 13 times, 'Barbie' five times; full list here

    'Oppenheimer' was nominated for the BAFTA Film Awards with 13 nominations, the most by any film. Both Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Poor Things' performed admirably, garnering nine nominations apiece.

    BAFTA Film Awards: 'Oppenheimer' gets nominated 13 times, 'Barbie' five times; full list here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

    On Thursday, the historical drama 'Oppenheimer' was nominated for the BAFTA Film Awards with 13 nominations, the most by any film. Both Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Poor Things' performed admirably, garnering nine nominations apiece. These three films, along with the comedy 'The Holdovers', which is set in a boys' boarding school, and the courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, will contend for the top prize in the best picture category. 'Barbie', the Mattel doll featuring Margot Robbie, was nominated in five categories.

    Full list of nominations here:

    Nominations for Best Film

    Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things.

    Outstanding British film

    All of Us Strangers, How To Have Sex, Napoleon, The Old Oak, Poor Things, Rye Lane, Saltburn, Scrapper, Wonka, The Zone of Interest.

    Leading actress

    Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane, Margot Robbie for Barbie, and Emma Stone for Poor Things.

    Also read: 'This Is Me... Now' trailer: Jennifer Lopez's biopic dives into darkness of her past, present, sex addiction

    Leading actor

    Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Teo Yoo for Past Lives.

    Supporting actress

    Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, Claire Foy for All of Us Strangers, Sandra Hüller for The Zone of Interest, Rosamund Pike for Saltburn, Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

    Supporting actor

    Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer, Jacob Elordi for Saltburn, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Paul Mescal for All of Us Strangers, Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers. 

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 8:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Anikta Lokhande calls Munawar Faruqui 'coward', regrets being friends with him RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Anikta Lokhande calls Munawar Faruqui 'coward', regrets being friends with him

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra indulge in ugly fight after latter calls her 'bar dancer' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra indulge in ugly fight after latter calls her 'bar dancer'

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to showcase 'unusual love story' RBA

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to showcase 'unusual love story'

    cricket Prabhas and Salaar team receive special gift from RCB - Viral picture takes social media by storm osf

    Prabhas and Salaar team receive special gift from RCB - Viral picture takes social media by storm

    Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh eyes Ranbir Kapoor for his biopic role (WATCH)

    Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh eyes Ranbir Kapoor for his biopic role (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2024: CISF ramps up security checks in Delhi Metro stations from today AJR

    Republic Day 2024: CISF ramps up security checks in Delhi Metro stations from today; check details

    kerala news live 19 january 2024 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Youth Congress prez Rahul Mamkootathil booked again over reception outside Poojapura jail

    Bigg Boss 17: Anikta Lokhande calls Munawar Faruqui 'coward', regrets being friends with him RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Anikta Lokhande calls Munawar Faruqui 'coward', regrets being friends with him

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra indulge in ugly fight after latter calls her 'bar dancer' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra indulge in ugly fight after latter calls her 'bar dancer'

    Is new JN.1 Variant a threat to India? Know about its symptom, isolation and more RBA

    Is new JN.1 Variant a threat to India? Know about its symptom, isolation and more

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon