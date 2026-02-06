The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mumbai on Feb 7 will feature performances by Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, and Sivamani. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will begin their campaign against the USA.

If you're in Mumbai on 7th February to catch the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, get ready not just for a cricket spectacle, but also for a special musical treat. On Friday, ICC announced that popular rapper Badshah, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, neo-classical music virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and legendary percussionist Sivamani will headline the official opening ceremony of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Performers Express Excitement

Excited about his performance, Badshah in a press note said, "I'm incredibly excited to be part of this global celebration of sport, entertainment and culture. Music just like cricket brings people together and I can't wait to bring my energy to this incredible stage."

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma added, "I've always believed the sitar belongs in bold, unexpected spaces. Places that don't just change how people perceive it, but how they respect it. Opening for the ICC T20 World Cup wasn't something I imagined, but it's a powerful step in taking Indian music to a truly global stage. I'm thrilled to share my sound in this historic moment, and even more honoured to share the stage with maestro Sivamani alongside 60,000 fans in attendance!"

Sivamani stated, "Music and cricket both speak a universal language. Performing at the T20 opening in Mumbai is an honour for me. It's a celebration of India's energy and love for the game, and I'm excited to connect with the audience through rhythm before the match begins."

India's Campaign and Tournament Outlook

India is in Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA, and will start their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7. If Team India pulls off a successful title defence, they will become the first team to defend their T20 WC title, and this will mark their third T20 WC trophy, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

India T20 WC squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)