Badhaai Do box office: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film earns Rs 4.37 crores in 2 days

Second-day box office figures are in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do. The film registered an opening collection of ₹1.65 crores, making a slow start and on the second day, it came to Rs 4.37 crores.

Badhaai Do is a sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho!, and the characters played by Rajkummar and Bhumi as two closeted homosexuals who enter into a marriage of convenience to keep their family members at bay and protect their partners.

Rajkummar plays the role of Shardul Thakur, a police officer who is gay while Bhumi plays a PE teacher in a school. The film is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the actor's senior from the Film and Television Institute of India. Badhaai Do is the first Hindi film to come out in theatres after the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Theatres are allowed to operate on 50% capacity. This weekend, we also saw the release of the Hollywood film Death on the Nile in theatres.

Congratulatory messages to the newly married on-screen couple – Rajkummar and Bhumi are pouring in from across the country after their much-awaited family entertainer Junglee Pictures' hit the cinemas on 11th February all over.

the movie which took an opening of Rs 1.65 crores on Friday, witnessed a giant jump on Saturday by raking in Rs 2.72 crores, taking the total collection to Rs 4.37 crores.

Commenting on the positive box office update of the film on day 2, Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#BadhaaiDo jumps on Day 2, which is a positive sign… witnesses +64.85 percent growth… #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR continue to lead… Biz should grow further today (Day 3)… #ValentinesDay (Mon, Day 4) should also benefit… Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr. Total: Rs 4.37 cr. #India biz.”

Considering the Covid scenario and restrictions, the audience has flocked the theatres to bless the couple and experience all the fun on the big screen. The jump in collections indicates that numbers could rise over Valentine's weekend.